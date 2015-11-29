Fecha de publicación: Domingo 29 de noviembre de 2015 -- 18:21

Insulza: “No hay posibilidad de que la CIJ nos obligue a cambiar un tratado vigente”

José Miguel Insulza agente de Chile ante La Haya.

El recién nombrado por Chile como nuevo agente ante La Haya, José Miguel Insulza es claro al afirmar que en ningún caso la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) obligará a Chile a cambiar el tratado de 1904, que fijó los límites entre ambos países. Esto en el marco del fallo sobre la demanda presentada por Bolivia.

“No vamos a seguir el juego” ha sentenciado Insulza en una entrevista concedida al diario El Mercurio.

Al ser consultado por la salida de su antecesor, Felipe Bulnes, Insulza explicó que “está dolido por algunas reacciones, no al fallo (que desestimó la objeción chilena), sino a la interpretación que él dio, que tendieron como a descalificarlo”. Pero al mismo tiempo, agrega que el rechazo a la objeción preliminar dictado por la Haya en septiembre pasado, “limitó las cosas sobre las cuales iba a decidir en el fallo final”.

El ex canciller indicó que la memoria boliviana ya está presentada y ante eso Chile debe contestar todo lo que allí se plantea, pero haciendo hincapié en cuáles son los límites. “Tal como nosotros los entendemos: el principal es que no hay ninguna posibilidad de que la Corte dicte un fallo que pretenda obligarnos a cambiar un tratado legalmente vigente”, dijo Insulza.

Al mismo tiempo, cuando se le consulta por la percepción de éxito que existe en Bolivia, el agente chileno desestima que dicha estrategia haya sido exitosa. “No estoy de acuerdo en que haya dado tantos resultados”, dice.

“Bolivia goza de simpatía en el mundo, pero eso no significa que percibamos el peligro de que algún país haga causa común con Bolivia para la modificación unilateral de un tratado”, sentenció.

SANTIAGO/ Agencias

