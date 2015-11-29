Insulza: “No hay posibilidad de que la CIJ nos obligue a cambiar un tratado vigente”

El recién nombrado por Chile como nuevo agente ante La Haya, José Miguel Insulza es claro al afirmar que en ningún caso la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) obligará a Chile a cambiar el tratado de 1904, que fijó los límites entre ambos países. Esto en el marco del fallo sobre la demanda presentada por Bolivia.
“No vamos a seguir el juego” ha sentenciado Insulza en una entrevista concedida al diario El Mercurio.
Al ser consultado por la salida de su antecesor, Felipe Bulnes, Insulza explicó que “está dolido por algunas reacciones, no al fallo (que desestimó la objeción chilena), sino a la interpretación que él dio, que tendieron como a descalificarlo”. Pero al mismo tiempo, agrega que el rechazo a la objeción preliminar dictado por la Haya en septiembre pasado, “limitó las cosas sobre las cuales iba a decidir en el fallo final”.
El ex canciller indicó que la memoria boliviana ya está presentada y ante eso Chile debe contestar todo lo que allí se plantea, pero haciendo hincapié en cuáles son los límites. “Tal como nosotros los entendemos: el principal es que no hay ninguna posibilidad de que la Corte dicte un fallo que pretenda obligarnos a cambiar un tratado legalmente vigente”, dijo Insulza.
Al mismo tiempo, cuando se le consulta por la percepción de éxito que existe en Bolivia, el agente chileno desestima que dicha estrategia haya sido exitosa. “No estoy de acuerdo en que haya dado tantos resultados”, dice.
“Bolivia goza de simpatía en el mundo, pero eso no significa que percibamos el peligro de que algún país haga causa común con Bolivia para la modificación unilateral de un tratado”, sentenció.
SANTIAGO/ Agencias
Wow, incredible blog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you make blogging glance easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let
alone the content material!
Hi there to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from
this website, and your views are pleasant designed for new people.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be
exactly what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a few of the
subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome site!
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come
with approximately all important infos. I’d like to peer extra posts
like this .
Howdy, I do believe your web site could possibly be having web browser
compatibility issues. When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening
in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give
you a quick heads up! Besides that, great site!
I think the admin of this website is really working hard
in favor of his web page, since here every stuff is quality based material.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well
as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify
it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today.
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various
websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a
way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I have read so many posts on the topic of
the blogger lovers except this post is really a nice paragraph, keep it up.
After looking into a few of the blog articles on your web page, I honestly appreciate your
way of blogging. I book-marked it to my bookmark webpage list
and will be checking back in the near future. Please check out my website as well
and let me know your opinion.
Greate article. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely
digg it and individually suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add
to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
some time and was hoping maybe you would have some
experience with something like this. Please let me know if you
run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog
and I look forward to your new updates.
Everything is very open with a precise description of the issues.
It was really informative. Your site is very helpful. Thank you for sharing!
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious
experience on the topic of unexpected feelings.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to
this article. I want to read more things about it!
I take pleasure in, lead to I found just what I used to be having a look
for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a great day. Bye
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having
problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Your method of explaining everything in this post
is truly nice, all be able to effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this site, for the reason that
i wish for enjoyment, as this this web page conations truly pleasant funny data too.
Yes! Finally something about company baskets.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
There’s no doubt that that you ought to publish more about this subject, it may not be a taboo subject but
typically people don’t speak about such subjects.
To the next! Kind regards!!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this
board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I
hope to give something back and help others like you helped
me.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Insulza:
“No hay posibilidad de que la CIJ nos obligue
a cambiar un tratado vigente” < Loved it!
Hi there, I want to subscribe for this webpage to obtain newest updates, therefore where can i do it please assist.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on business security.
Regards
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this publish and if I could I desire to counsel you few
fascinating issues or suggestions. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I wish to read more issues approximately it!
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com |
Insulza: “No hay posibilidad de que la CIJ nos obligue a cambiar
un tratado vigente” < Loved it!
What’s up friends, how is all, and what you would like to say about this piece of writing, in my view its in fact
amazing in favor of me.
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave
it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her
ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is
completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
I love it when people get together and share thoughts.
Great blog, continue the good work!
Great weblog right here! Also your site rather a lot up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your associate hyperlink in your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol