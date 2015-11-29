Papa Francisco aboga por la paz en República Centroafricana

El Papa Francisco abogó este domingo por la paz en la República Centroafricana y porque las elecciones del mes próximo abran “un nuevo capítulo” en la historia del país, sumido en una ola de violencia entre cristianos y musulmanes, que ha causado miles de muertos.
“Es mi ferviente deseo de que las diversas consultas nacionales que se celebrarán en las próximas semanas permitan al país emprender serenamente un nuevo capítulo de su historia”, afirmó el Papa, quien llegó este domingo a esta capital, última etapa de su gira por África.
En una reunión con funcionarios del gobierno y diplomáticos, primer acto público en la República Centroafricana en su capital,Bangui el Sumo Pontífice expresó su deseo de que el país sea revitalizado por la paz, según un reporte de la edición electrónica del diario The Guardian Nigeria.
La República Centroafricana celebrará el próximo 27 de diciembre comicios legislativos y presidenciales, votación que se perfila como la prueba de fuego para la transición política del país, luego de la violencia interreligiosa, desatada tras un golpe de Estado de 2013.
“A medida que la República Centroafricana se mueve progresivamente, a pesar de las dificultades, hacia la normalización de su vida social y política, vengo a esta tierra por primera vez (…) como peregrino de paz y un apóstol de la esperanza”, subrayó.
Antes de las elecciones generales, los centroafricanos participarán en un referéndum sobre una nueva Constitución el 13 de diciembre, que es visto como un ensayo general para las votaciones legislativas y presidenciales.
Minutos después en un discurso en el Palacio Presidencial, el Jefe de la Iglesia Católica llamó a la unidad y a no ceder ante “la tentación del miedo al otro, a lo desconocido, a lo que no es parte de nuestro grupo étnico, nuestras opiniones políticas o nuestra confesión religiosa”.
En su visita al campo de refugiados de Mpoko, que alberga a cerca de 20 mil desplazados por la violencia interreligiosa, Francico pidió paz, perdón, unidad y amor para toda la población de la República Centroafricana, sin importar su religión o grupo étnico.
“Podrán vivir en paz cualquiera que sea la etnia, la cultura, la religión, el estado social, pero todos en paz, porque todos somos hermanos”, afirmó rodeado de decenas de personas, a muchas de las cuales saludó dando la mano, además se detuvo para besar y abrazar a varios niños.
Bangui, República Centroafricana/Agencias
