Fecha de publicación: Lunes 30 de noviembre de 2015 -- 17:20

Dos heridos en desalojo en cercanías del aeropuerto de El Alto

Viviendas demolidas en las cercanías de El Alto. (APG)

Dos personas resultaron heridas de bala durante la demolición de viviendas  cercanas a la franja de seguridad del Aeropuerto Internacional que realizó este lunes la Alcaldía de El Alto en coordinación con la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación (Aasana) y la Policía.

“Lamentablemente cuando realizamos la demolición de la viviendas en la zona de seguridad de seguridad del aeropuerto uno de los vecinos rechazó nuestra acción con disparos de arma de fuego, que hirió a dos persona: un oficial de la Policía en el pecho y un empleado de la Alcaldía de El Alto”, informó a Radio Fides la directora Jurídica del municipio alteño, Sonia Vallejos.

La Policía aprehendió a Lorenzo Pajarito quién portaba un arma de fuego y se presume como el autor de los disparos, informó el comandante regional de la Policía de El Alto, coronel José Peña.

El Policía indicó que Pajarito fue enviado a prestar declaraciones a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC).

Vallejos también informó que otros seis funcionarios del municipio de El Alto también sufrieron contusiones por las piedras  lanzadas por las personas que reclamaban la propiedad de las viviendas ilegales.

“Durante el operativo fueron lesionados con piedras  seis funcionarios  de los que cuatro son operadores de maquinaria pesada del municipio. La reacción de los vecinos no nos sorprendio y por eso la Policía participó con 400 efectivos”, prosiguió la abogada.

La abogada de la Alcaldía de El Alto, recordó que el proceso de demolición de estos inmuebles  lleva cinco años gestionándose y que fueron notificados los propietarios con las resoluciones judiciales y municipales  en las que se indica que construyeron en el área de seguridad del Aeropuerto internacional.

“Los supuestos propietarios fueron notificados el 13 de noviembre con la resolución de demolición, además que ellos estuvieron presentes en todo el proceso mediante sus representantes”, acotó.

Al concluir reclamó por la ausencia de los representantes del Ministerio Público de El Alto que pese a ser notificados no se hicieron presentes.

La viviendas demolidas son parte de la zona denominada “Cola de Avión”, y está ubicada en el área de seguridad de Aeropuerto Internacional de El Alto.

La toma de estas tierras fue denunciada por Aasana, indicando que la construcción en esa zona es un obstáculo para la comunicación con los aviones desde la torre de control, además que el brillo de las calaminas tan cerca a la cabecera de pista causa dificultades a la visión de los pilotos, pero también el puerto aéreo paceño perdería su categoría de internacional por estos motivos.

LA PAZ/Fides

