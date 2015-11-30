Fecha de publicación: Lunes 30 de noviembre de 2015 -- 19:08

El mundo está “al borde del suicidio”, Papa sobre necesidad de acuerdo climático

El Papa Francisco. (ACI)

El Papa Francisco. (ACI)

El papa Francisco afirmó que el calentamiento climático pone al mundo “al borde del suicidio” y que la comunidad internacional reunida en la cumbre de París debe lograr un acuerdo “ahora o nunca”.

“No estoy seguro (del resultado de la cumbre COP21), pero lo que puedo decir, es que es ahora o nunca” que debe actuar ante el cambio climático, declaró el pontífice a los periodistas que lo acompañaban en el avión papal rumbo a Roma tras su gira en África.
Desde la conferencia de Kioto en 1997, “poco ha sido cumplido” y “cada año, los problemas son más graves”, mientras todo parece indicar, “para emplear una palabra fuerte, que estamos al borde del suicidio”, insistió el pontífice argentino.
“La casi totalidad de quienes están en París quieren hacer algo. Tengo confianza en que lo harán, tienen buena voluntad y rezo por ello”, dijo.
Francisco se ha comprometido en la lucha contra el cambio climático. En la primavera pasada, consagró una importante encíclica en la que subrayó que la degradación climática provoca la de la vida de los más pobres, al producir contaminación, catástrofes naturales, enfermedades, guerras y migraciones.
Para remediarlo, el papa Francisco aboga por una forma de desacelerar el crecimiento y una revolución energética, abandonando por completo las de origen fósil.
En varias ocasiones ha reclamado que la COP21 desemboque en un acuerdo que obligue a los países más ricos a ayudar técnica y financieramente a los más pobres para poder concretar esta revolución ecológica.
La Santa Sede estuvo representada en la inauguración de la COP21 por el cardenal Pietro Parolin, número dos del Vaticano, quien abandonó la delegación pontificia en África para viajar a París.
EL VATICANO/Agencias
70 comments on “El mundo está “al borde del suicidio”, Papa sobre necesidad de acuerdo climático

  4. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your
    articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and
    all. Nevertheless think of if you added some
    great graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with pics and clips,
    this blog could definitely be one of the best in its niche.
    Wonderful blog!

    Responder

  8. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as
    I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
    My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot
    of the information you provide here. Please let me know
    if this ok with you. Cheers!

    Responder

  12. Howdy very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful
    .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?

    I’m happy to find so many useful info here in the submit, we’d like work out extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.

    . . . . .

    Responder

  15. Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic
    but I was wondering which blog platform are you using
    for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  16. Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I
    wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.

    I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to
    the whole thing. Do you have any tips for inexperienced blog writers?

    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  18. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide
    credit and sources back to your website? My blog site is in the exact same
    niche as yours and my users would genuinely
    benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks!

    Responder

  20. Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you
    download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine.
    Please let me know where you got your design. Appreciate it

    Responder

  22. Simply desire to say your article is as surprising.
    The clearness for your post is just excellent and that i could suppose you are knowledgeable on this subject.
    Fine along with your permission let me to seize your feed to stay updated with coming
    near near post. Thank you one million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  29. Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it
    has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick
    heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

    Responder

  30. Spot on with this write-up, I honestly think this amazing site needs much
    more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the
    information!

    Responder

  31. Appreciating the time and effort you put into your website and
    in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a
    blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
    Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and
    I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  35. I just like the helpful information you supply on your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and test again right here frequently.

    I’m fairly sure I will learn a lot of new stuff proper here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  36. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my
    iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a
    youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has
    83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  37. Terrific post but I was wanting to know if you could write a
    litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful
    if you could elaborate a little bit further. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  38. Greetings from Florida! I’m bored at work so I
    decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait
    to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing
    blog!

    Responder

  39. I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of
    your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two
    pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  40. What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely
    useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid
    different customers like its aided me. Good job.

    Responder

  41. Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog
    world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your
    own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  42. I’m not sure why but this site is loading extremely slow for me.

    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?

    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  43. Great web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality writing like yours
    nowadays. I seriously appreciate individuals like you!
    Take care!!

    Responder

  45. I have read a few just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
    I surprise how so much attempt you put to make this kind of excellent informative site.

    Responder

  46. I’ll immediately clutch your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Please allow me recognise so that I may just subscribe.

    Thanks.

    Responder

  52. I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like
    yours. It’s beautiful value enough for me. Personally, if all
    site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will likely
    be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  57. That is very fascinating, You’re an overly skilled blogger.
    I have joined your feed and stay up for in the hunt for more of your excellent post.
    Additionally, I have shared your site in my social networks

    Responder

  62. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely magnificent.
    I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and
    the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it
    smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a
    tremendous web site.

    Responder

  63. Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking the time and actual effort
    to make a superb article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.

    Responder

  65. I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.

    Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  67. you’re actually a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing.
    It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent task in this subject!

    Responder

  68. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly
    useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like
    you helped me.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>