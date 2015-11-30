El mundo está “al borde del suicidio”, Papa sobre necesidad de acuerdo climático

El papa Francisco afirmó que el calentamiento climático pone al mundo “al borde del suicidio” y que la comunidad internacional reunida en la cumbre de París debe lograr un acuerdo “ahora o nunca”.
“No estoy seguro (del resultado de la cumbre COP21), pero lo que puedo decir, es que es ahora o nunca” que debe actuar ante el cambio climático, declaró el pontífice a los periodistas que lo acompañaban en el avión papal rumbo a Roma tras su gira en África.
Desde la conferencia de Kioto en 1997, “poco ha sido cumplido” y “cada año, los problemas son más graves”, mientras todo parece indicar, “para emplear una palabra fuerte, que estamos al borde del suicidio”, insistió el pontífice argentino.
“La casi totalidad de quienes están en París quieren hacer algo. Tengo confianza en que lo harán, tienen buena voluntad y rezo por ello”, dijo.
Francisco se ha comprometido en la lucha contra el cambio climático. En la primavera pasada, consagró una importante encíclica en la que subrayó que la degradación climática provoca la de la vida de los más pobres, al producir contaminación, catástrofes naturales, enfermedades, guerras y migraciones.
Para remediarlo, el papa Francisco aboga por una forma de desacelerar el crecimiento y una revolución energética, abandonando por completo las de origen fósil.
En varias ocasiones ha reclamado que la COP21 desemboque en un acuerdo que obligue a los países más ricos a ayudar técnica y financieramente a los más pobres para poder concretar esta revolución ecológica.
La Santa Sede estuvo representada en la inauguración de la COP21 por el cardenal Pietro Parolin, número dos del Vaticano, quien abandonó la delegación pontificia en África para viajar a París.
EL VATICANO/Agencias
