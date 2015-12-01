Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de diciembre de 2015 -- 10:51

Aprehenden a feminicida que asesinó a su esposa con 33 puñaladas

Velorio de Damiana Clavijo. (Archivo)

La Policía aprehendió este martes al presunto feminicida Humberto Kanchi Carimallo, quien dio muerte a su esposa Damiana Clavijo el 9 de noviembre, tras estar prófugo desde hace tres semanas aproximadamente.

Kanchi Carimallo asesinó a su esposa de 33 puñaladas, después de participar en una reunión familiar  en la que consumieron bebidas alcohólicas, según informó la Policía. Además, el hecho de sangre fue perpetrado delante de una de sus hijas de 11 años.

Según los primeros informes, la aprehensión de Kanchi se produjo cuando éste intentaba visitar a su madre que está actualmente recluida en el penal San Roque de Sucre por complicidad.

En este momento, el presunto feminicida está realizando declaraciones en la Fiscalía de Distrito, donde familiares y amistades de Damiana hacen vigilia pidiendo justicia.

SUCRE/Con información de Correo del Sur

