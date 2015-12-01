Aprehenden a feminicida que asesinó a su esposa con 33 puñaladas

La Policía aprehendió este martes al presunto feminicida Humberto Kanchi Carimallo, quien dio muerte a su esposa Damiana Clavijo el 9 de noviembre, tras estar prófugo desde hace tres semanas aproximadamente.
Kanchi Carimallo asesinó a su esposa de 33 puñaladas, después de participar en una reunión familiar en la que consumieron bebidas alcohólicas, según informó la Policía. Además, el hecho de sangre fue perpetrado delante de una de sus hijas de 11 años.
Según los primeros informes, la aprehensión de Kanchi se produjo cuando éste intentaba visitar a su madre que está actualmente recluida en el penal San Roque de Sucre por complicidad.
En este momento, el presunto feminicida está realizando declaraciones en la Fiscalía de Distrito, donde familiares y amistades de Damiana hacen vigilia pidiendo justicia.
SUCRE/Con información de Correo del Sur
This piece of writing is really a nice one it assists new web users, who are wishing for blogging.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you
ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of
your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you should write more about this subject, it might not be a taboo
subject but generally people don’t talk about these topics.
To the next! Best wishes!!
Hi there mates, how is all, and what you desire to say concerning
this post, in my view its actually remarkable in support of me.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to
mention that I have truly loved browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping you write
again soon!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great,
as well as the content!
I have read so many articles or reviews on the topic of the blogger lovers but this post is
in fact a good post, keep it up.
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts
from this post as well as from our discussion made here.
I visited many sites except the audio feature for audio songs present at this website is actually fabulous.
We stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought I might as well check
things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
Article writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with
then you can write or else it is complex to write.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for ig
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and
tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had
to share it with someone!
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book
or guest authoring on other sites? I have
a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information.
I know my visitors would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to
send me an email.
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring
on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same topics you
discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I
know my visitors would appreciate your work. If you are
even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills
as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a
great blog like this one nowadays.