Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:46

Día mundial de lucha contra el SIDA

Afiche de la OMS. (OMS)

Afiche de la OMS. (OMS)

El 1 de diciembre se celebra cada año el día mundial de la lucha contra el SIDA. ONUSIDA es el programa conjunto de naciones unidas que se creó en 1994 con el propósito de erradicar esta enfermedad a escala mundial.

Hoy en día, todavía más de 36 millones de personas en todo el mundo viven con VIH, aunque datos aportados por ONUSIDA muestran que las nuevas infecciones se han reducido en un 35% desde el año 2002 y las muertes relacionadas con esta cuestión también bajaron un 42% desde el año 2004, año que mostró un elevado repunte.

África, América del sur , Europa del este y países fronterizos a la India, son las poblaciones que más sufren esta enfermedad, en gran medida debido al escaso acceso a los remedios contra esta enfermedad y a su tratamiento.

De los más de 36 millones de personas que viven con Sida, 17 millones aun no saben que portan el virus, ¿A qué se debe este elevado desconocimiento?

El problema de este virus es que raramente avisa cuando ha sido contagiado a un nuevo cuerpo, es decir, podemos estar contagiados y que pasen varios años hasta que seamos conscientes de la enfermedad.

El VIH es el llamado Virus de Inmunodeficiencia Humana, es el nombre que especifica el propio virus que es un microorganismo que ataca al sistema inmune del cuerpo. El SIDA es el Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida, es el estado de infección por VIH caracterizada por bajos niveles de defensa y aparición de infecciones y que es llamado así cuando el estadio de infección por VIH está muy avanzado.

El seropositivo, es considerado cuando una persona porta en su organismo anticuerpos que protegen contra esa infección, es decir, son portadores del virus del VIH, pero pueden no desarrollar la enfermedad.

El SIDA por tanto es el estadio de avance la enfermedad de VHI, que se puede adquirir por contactos con personas que tenga ya la enfermedad avanzada, es decir, SIDA; por personas que solo estén en estadio de infección VIH o por personas que porten la enfermedad como los seropositivos.

Es sabido que esta infección se produce a través del contacto con personas infectadas o portadoras del virus. Este microorganismo está presente en la saliva, el semen o las secreciones del enfermo, pero solo cuando la concentración del virus es suficientemente elevada se produce el contagio. La mayor concentración se distribuye en el semen y las secreciones, dejando así la saliva como de imposible contagio a través de un simple beso, es decir, el virus tiene que ponerse en contacto con la sangre y circular por ella para ser contagiado.

 

