Día mundial de lucha contra el SIDA

El 1 de diciembre se celebra cada año el día mundial de la lucha contra el SIDA. ONUSIDA es el programa conjunto de naciones unidas que se creó en 1994 con el propósito de erradicar esta enfermedad a escala mundial.
Hoy en día, todavía más de 36 millones de personas en todo el mundo viven con VIH, aunque datos aportados por ONUSIDA muestran que las nuevas infecciones se han reducido en un 35% desde el año 2002 y las muertes relacionadas con esta cuestión también bajaron un 42% desde el año 2004, año que mostró un elevado repunte.
África, América del sur , Europa del este y países fronterizos a la India, son las poblaciones que más sufren esta enfermedad, en gran medida debido al escaso acceso a los remedios contra esta enfermedad y a su tratamiento.
De los más de 36 millones de personas que viven con Sida, 17 millones aun no saben que portan el virus, ¿A qué se debe este elevado desconocimiento?
El problema de este virus es que raramente avisa cuando ha sido contagiado a un nuevo cuerpo, es decir, podemos estar contagiados y que pasen varios años hasta que seamos conscientes de la enfermedad.
El VIH es el llamado Virus de Inmunodeficiencia Humana, es el nombre que especifica el propio virus que es un microorganismo que ataca al sistema inmune del cuerpo. El SIDA es el Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida, es el estado de infección por VIH caracterizada por bajos niveles de defensa y aparición de infecciones y que es llamado así cuando el estadio de infección por VIH está muy avanzado.
El seropositivo, es considerado cuando una persona porta en su organismo anticuerpos que protegen contra esa infección, es decir, son portadores del virus del VIH, pero pueden no desarrollar la enfermedad.
El SIDA por tanto es el estadio de avance la enfermedad de VHI, que se puede adquirir por contactos con personas que tenga ya la enfermedad avanzada, es decir, SIDA; por personas que solo estén en estadio de infección VIH o por personas que porten la enfermedad como los seropositivos.
Es sabido que esta infección se produce a través del contacto con personas infectadas o portadoras del virus. Este microorganismo está presente en la saliva, el semen o las secreciones del enfermo, pero solo cuando la concentración del virus es suficientemente elevada se produce el contagio. La mayor concentración se distribuye en el semen y las secreciones, dejando así la saliva como de imposible contagio a través de un simple beso, es decir, el virus tiene que ponerse en contacto con la sangre y circular por ella para ser contagiado.
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog
and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!
I know this web page provides quality based content and extra information,
is there any other website which presents these kinds of information in quality?
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this
info for my mission.
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our discussion made here.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors
would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your website by chance, and I’m shocked why this twist of fate did not came about in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
We are a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with helpful information to work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and
our whole neighborhood will be grateful to you.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Many thanks!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Good article. I’m dealing with some of these issues as well..
I am truly happy to read this blog posts which contains plenty of valuable facts, thanks for
providing these kinds of information.
Hey very interesting blog!
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your
web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Hello, for all time i used to check weblog posts here early in the dawn,
as i love to gain knowledge of more and more.
of course like your website however you need to check the spelling on quite a
few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth
on the other hand I will certainly come again again.
Hi there, I found your web site by the use of Google even as searching for a
related matter, your web site came up, it seems good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become aware of your blog via Google,
and located that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out
for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you continue this in future.
Many other people will likely be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and
I will be waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I just couldn’t leave your web site before suggesting that I really
loved the usual info an individual provide for your visitors?
Is gonna be again often to inspect new posts
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Great work!
Excellent way of describing, and good post to take data concerning
my presentation focus, which i am going to deliver in academy.
If some one needs expert view regarding blogging afterward
i propose him/her to pay a visit this weblog, Keep up the pleasant work.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new
scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have
done a formidable job and our entire community will
be grateful to you.
Hi there every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of experience, therefore it’s good to read this web site, and
I used to visit this web site all the time.
Appreciating the hard work you put into your site and in depth information you provide.
It’s good to come across a blog every once
in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
Fantastic read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your site is extremely helpful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted
to mention that I have truly loved browsing your weblog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing on your rss feed and
I hope you write again soon!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless,
just wanted to say great blog!
It’s an awesome article designed for all the online people; they
will get benefit from it I am sure.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really understand what you’re talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my web site =).
We could have a link change contract among us
Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next write ups thank
you once again.
What’s up, this weekend is pleasant in support of me, for the reason that
this time i am reading this enormous educational piece of writing here at my house.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information approximately
this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve found out
so far. However, what about the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the source?
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, only pay a visit this web site daily
since it provides feature contents, thanks
What’s up, all the time i used to check website posts here early in the daylight,
since i love to learn more and more.
Wow! At last I got a weblog from where I know how to in fact get valuable facts regarding
my study and knowledge.
This is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate info… Thank you for sharing this
one. A must read article!
Awesome article.
You’re so awesome! I do not believe I have read through a single thing like
that before. So great to discover someone with some unique thoughts
on this topic. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up.
This website is one thing that’s needed on the web,
someone with a bit of originality!
fantastic issues altogether, you simply received a new reader.
What would you suggest about your post that you made a few days in the past?
Any sure?
Hello there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally
recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
This is my first time visit at here and i am really happy to read everthing at one place.
Hurrah, that’s what I was seeking for, what a stuff!
present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this website.
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is
just spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to
keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Hi are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Great weblog right here! Also your web site quite a bit up fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate hyperlink for your host?
I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hello, I enjoy reading through your post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog
and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and
even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I all the time emailed this website post page to all my contacts, because if like to read it
next my friends will too.
What i do not realize is actually how you are now not really a lot more
smartly-liked than you may be now. You are very intelligent.
You recognize therefore significantly with regards to this subject, produced
me individually consider it from so many numerous
angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested except it
is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs great.
All the time take care of it up!
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes which will make the biggest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
I every time used to read article in news papers but now
as I am a user of net so from now I am using net for articles, thanks
to web.