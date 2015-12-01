El PIB brasileño perdió 4,5% en el tercer trimestre, la mayor en 20 años

El fuerte declive del 4,5% del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) brasileño durante el período julio-septiembre con respecto al tercer trimestre de 2014 se suma a la contracción del 1,7% si se toma en cuenta el período abril-junio de 2015.
El desplome del crecimiento económico en el gigante sudamericano a nivel interanual fue el peor desde que comenzó la serie histórica hace 19 años, en 1996, según reveló el oficial Instituto Brasileño de Geografía y Estadística (IBGE).
A su vez, la caída intertrimestral del 1,7% fue mayor a la esperada por los analistas del mercado, quienes aguardaban una bajada de “apenas” el 1,3 por ciento. Ambas cifras no hacen más que reflejar el agravamiento de la recesión iniciada en el segundo trimestre de 2015.
“La economía de Brasil está en el Centro de Tratamiento Intensivo, y va a continuar muy mal durante los próximos trimestres. Todavía no está en el fondo del pozo y va a empeorar, por lo menos hasta mediados de 2016″, aseguró André Perfeito, economista jefe de Gradual Investimentos en San Pablo.
Economistas consultados por el periódico económico brasileño Valor esperaban una caída de 1,3% en el tercer trimestre en relación al segundo, y de 4,2% en relación al tercero de 2014.
No encuentra solución
La mayor economía de América Latina va de mal en peor: de enero a septiembre, el PIB acumula una caída de 3,2% en relación al mismo período de 2014, también la mayor caída acumulada desde el inicio de la serie en 1996.
En el acumulado de los últimos cuatro trimestres, la contracción del PIB es de un 2,5 por ciento.
El mercado proyecta un retroceso del PIB de 3,19% durante 2015 y de 2,04% en 2016. Y si se confirman los dos años consecutivos de recesión, sería la primera vez que esto ocurre en 85 años, desde 1930-31.
La caída del PIB en el tercer trimestre estuvo liderada por el retroceso en el sector agropecuario (-2,4%), la industria (-1,3%) y los servicios (-1 por ciento).
Tomado de Infobae
