La Cruzada del 2015

Martes 1º de Diciembre de 2015.
La historia es cíclica, repetitiva, revolucionaria, cambiante, trágica, cómica y mucho más. En estos días finales del 2015 vuelve una acción multinacional que hace 21 siglos comenzó con “Las Cruzadas”. En un ya muy lejano martes 27 de Noviembre de 1095, cuando el Concilio de Clermont en Francia estaba por concluir, el Papa Urbano II, luciendo sus dotes oratorias, movilizó a una multitud para una Guerra Santa (Cruzada) contra los turcos, que ejercían violencia contra los reinos cristianos de Oriente y torturaban a los peregrinos devotos que iban a Jerusalén, la Ciudad Santa por Jesucristo.
El Papa prometió la remisión de los pecados, mediante la Indulgencia Plenaria, para quienes en armas acudieran a su convocatoria. La multitud respondió emocionada con gritos de ¡Deus le volt! (¡Dios lo quiere!). Había nacido La Primera Cruzada que se prolongó cuatro años (1096 – 1099). La predicación papal impulsó el nacimiento de esa “Cruzada Popular” en la que multitudes se enrolaron y que se caracterizó por su crueldad contra musulmanes y judíos.
El Presidente francés, Francois Hollande, está peregrinando en la actualidad por Europa y América para convocar a una nueva Cruzada, esta vez contra el Estado Islámico, que ha declarado la guerra a 68 países del mundo, Estados Unidos y Francia a la cabeza y a un solo país latinoamericano: México. La Guerra ha comenzado. Su desarrollo provocará muchos sufrimientos en diversos países del mundo tanto cristianos como musulmanes con muertos, heridos, torturados y víctimas inocentes. Esta guerra incluye tanto combatientes suicidas como militares profesionales.
