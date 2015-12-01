Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de diciembre de 2015 -- 17:46

Ramos al penal de Obrajes, Choque con detención domiciliaria y Condori en suspenso

Los tres acusados por desvíos del Fondo Indígena, Julia Ramos, Jorge Choque y Damián Condori. (APG)

Los tres acusados por desvíos del Fondo Indígena, Julia Ramos, Jorge Choque y Damián Condori. (APG)

La exministra de Desarrollo Rural y ex ejecutiva nacional de la “Bartolinas”, Julia Ramos, fue enviada este martes con detención preventiva penal de mujeres de Obrajes, mientras el senador por el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), Jorge Choque, obtuvo detención domiciliaria  por determinación del juez Primero Anticorrupción Ricardo Pinto.

El excandidato a la gobernación de Chuquisaca, Damián Condori,  tendrá su audiencia de medidas cautelares este miércoles a las 11.00, por pedido de su abogada defensora Eulalia Zurita

Ramos Y Choque son acusados por el Ministerio Público por los delitos: incumplimiento de deberes, enriquecimiento ilícito, conducta antieconómica e incumplimiento de contratos.

Ramos se encontraba aprehendida en la celdas de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra el Crimen desde el pasado jueves por orden de la Comisión de Fiscales que investiga los malos manejos en el Fondo Indígena.

Choque fue aprehendido el viernes después de prestar su declaración informativa de manera voluntaria.

Ramos que fue ministra de 2009 a  2010 es una de las 30 denunciada por la liquidadora del Fondo Indígena, Larisa Fuentes, de beneficiarse con recurso de la institución con los denominados proyectos “Fantasmas”.

Según el informe de Fuentes Ramos fue beneficiaria y administradora de seis proyectos  por una suma superior a los seis millones de bolivianos, pero también es responsable de autorizar en su calidad de ministra de dos obras por la suma de Bs.2.000.000.

El abogado de Choque, Andrés Zuñiga, indicó que el juez también fijó una fianza de 40 mil bolivianos , además de permitirle el horario de trabajo.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

 

 

