Anulan resolución de independencia de Cataluña

El Tribunal Constitucional español anuló este miércoles la resolución aprobada por el parlamento de Cataluña con la que las formaciones independentistas querían lanzar un proceso de secesión en esta región del noreste de España.
La resolución, que declara el inicio de un proceso hacia la creación de una república independiente en 2017, fue aprobada el 9 de noviembre por el parlamento catalán, dominado por una mayoría absoluta de los separatistas tras las elecciones del 27 de septiembre.
La resolución “vulnera las normas constitucionales que residencian en el pueblo español, la soberanía nacional y que, en correspondencia con ello, afirman la unidad de la nación española titular de esa soberanía”, señalan los magistrados.
Además, destacan que el parlamento regional no puede “erigirse en fuente de legitimidad jurídica y política, hasta arrogarse la potestad de vulnerar el orden constitucional”.
El Tribunal Constitucional, que ya había suspendido cautelarmente la resolución, da así la razón al recurso presentado por el gobierno español del conservador Mariano Rajoy, con el apoyo de la mayoría de fuerzas españolas en la oposición.
“Eso, a la inmensa mayoría de los españoles que creemos en España, en la soberanía nacional y en la igualdad de los españoles, nos alegra y mucho”, aseguró Mariano Rajoy.
La decisión llega pocas horas antes de que el jueves a medianoche empiece la campaña para las elecciones legislativas del 20 de diciembre, de pronóstico incierto con hasta cuatro partidos aspirando a llevarse la victoria.
El Partido Popular de Rajoy, acechado por los socialistas y los dos partidos emergentes, el centrista Ciudadanos y el antiliberal Podemos, se presenta en estas elecciones como garante de la estabilidad económica y de la unión de España, amenazada por el ímpetu independentista de Cataluña.
Desde esta región de 7,5 millones de habitantes y una quinta parte de la riqueza española, la respuesta no se hizo esperar: “La sentencia no alterará nada”, aseguró Francesc Homs, líder del partido CDC del presidente regional saliente y candidato a la reelección Artur Mas.
De hecho, en la misma resolución pactada por la coalición Junts pel Sí (integrada por CDC y el progresista ERC) y la izquierda anticapitalista de la CUP, aseguraban que el proceso a la independencia no se sometería a las decisiones de las instituciones españolas, en especial del Tribunal Constitucional.
MADRID/ Agencias
