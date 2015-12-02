Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 2 de diciembre de 2015 -- 19:00

Determinan prisión preventiva para Damián Condori

El dirigente campesino, Damián Condori, es escoltados por dos policías. (APG)

El juez Primero Anticorrupción, Ricardo Pinto, determinó este miércoles, enviar al penal de San Roque de Sucre, al exdirigente campesino Damián Condori acusado de malversación de recursos del Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena Originario Campesino  (FONDIOC).

En audiencia realiza en el salón Rosado del Palacio de Justicia de La Paz, el juez Pinto en la resolución indicó que Condori tiene indicios suficientes de haber cometido los delitos de: incumplimiento de deberes, enriquecimiento ilícito, conducta antieconómica e incumplimiento de contratos.

Según Pinto el dirigente campesino no justificó los recursos de cerca a un millón de bolivianos que recibió del desaparecido Fondo Indígena para dos proyectos en Chuquisaca.

El fiscal del caso Angelo Sanabria sostuvo que la detención de Condori corresponde, porque  de darse otra medida cautelar, el acusado podría entorpecer la investigación.

Para Jaime Tapia, abogado de Condori, la resolución del juez “es arbitraria e ilegal en todo aspecto”, porque su defendido en más de una oportunidad dijo estar dispuesto a devolver los recursos que le entregaron.

Detención

El fiscal Sanabria aclaró que Condori estará detenido en el penal de San Pedro de La Paz, mientras se resuelva la apelación presentada por su defensa.

“Una vez que se resuelva la apelación Condori será trasladado al penal de San Roque de Chuquisaca donde cumplirá su detención preventiva”.

Condorí es el tercer dirigente campesino que es sometido a medidas cautelares por el caso de desvió de recursos del Fondo Indígena y al segundo al que se determina prisión preventiva.

El martes recién pasado, el juez Pinto determinó prisión preventiva de la exministra Julia Ramos y la detención domiciliaria del senador del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), Jorge Choque.

Las revelaciones sobre el FONDIOC comenzaron cuando fue publicado el primer informe de la Contraloría General del Estado en el acusaban a Felipa Huanca, entonces candidata a la Gobernación del MAS por La Paz de haber recibido fondos y no rendir cuentas.

 

 

