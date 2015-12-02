Evo se solidariza con el Cardenal y la Iglesia pide orar

Εl presidente Evo Morales expresó el miércoles su solidaridad con el cardenal Julio Terrazas, mientras la Iglesia Católica mediante el vocero del Prelado, Edwin Bazán, pidió oración y reflexión sobre la vida y obra del religioso.
“Expresamos toda nuestra solidaridad al hermano cardenal Julio Terrazas, a veces esa es la vida nacer, crecer”, manifestó el Mandatario en un acto en una universidad privada en la ciudad de La Paz.
Por su parte Bazán, pidió el miércoles a los fieles reflexionar sobre la vida y obra del cardenal Julio Terrazas, cuyo estado de salud es crítico debido a una infección pulmonar que lo aqueja de manera irreversible.
“Son momentos en los que las personas de fe tenemos que discernir sobre la propia vida y sobre aquellas persona que se han entregado hacia los demás y el cardenal se ha entregado a todos y tenemos que centrarnos en su palabra, su vida y su mensaje”, aseveró.
Para el vocero la mejor manera de acompañar en oración al prelado es reflexionando sobre su mensaje y enseñanzas que dejó mientras pastoreaba la Iglesia en Bolivia.
Bazán afirmó que Terrazas pasó una noche tranquila porque “ha tenido un buen descanso” e indicó que por momentos reconoce a quienes están ceca de él.
El cardenal adolece de una infección pulmonar crónica y es atendido por personal médico de manera permanente.
Terrazas quien se encuentra en su residencia ha recibido la visita de obispos y sacerdotes de distintos lugares del país y también de familiares y amigos de Santa Cruz y de su natal Vallegrande.
Condecoración
La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Gabriela Montaño, hizo entrega de la condecoración de la orden parlamentaria del mérito democrático “Diputado Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz” al cardenal Julio Terrazas, la condecoración fue recibida por el Monseñor Sergio Gualberti.
“Esta condecoración la entregamos con profundo respeto y en muestra del cariño que el pueblo boliviano le tiene”, expresó Montaño.
Es el máximo reconocimiento que otorga la Cámara Baja, destacan los años de servicio y ejemplo del Cardenal.
LA PAZ/Fides y ABI
