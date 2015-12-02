Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 2 de diciembre de 2015 -- 12:21

Evo se solidariza con el Cardenal y la Iglesia pide orar

El cardenal Julio Terrazas. (CEB)

El cardenal Julio Terrazas. (CEB)

Εl presidente Evo Morales expresó el miércoles su solidaridad con el cardenal Julio Terrazas, mientras la Iglesia Católica mediante el vocero del Prelado, Edwin Bazán, pidió oración y reflexión sobre la vida y obra del religioso.

“Expresamos toda nuestra solidaridad al hermano cardenal Julio Terrazas, a veces esa es la vida nacer, crecer”, manifestó el Mandatario en un acto en una universidad privada en la ciudad de La Paz.

Por su parte Bazán, pidió el miércoles a los fieles reflexionar sobre la vida y obra del cardenal Julio Terrazas, cuyo estado de salud es crítico debido a una infección pulmonar que lo aqueja de manera irreversible.

“Son momentos en los que las personas de fe tenemos que discernir sobre la propia vida y sobre aquellas persona que se han entregado hacia los demás y el cardenal se ha entregado a todos y tenemos que centrarnos en su palabra, su vida y su mensaje”, aseveró.

Para el vocero la mejor manera de acompañar en oración al prelado es reflexionando sobre su mensaje y enseñanzas que dejó mientras pastoreaba la Iglesia en Bolivia.

Bazán afirmó que Terrazas pasó una noche tranquila porque “ha tenido un buen descanso” e indicó que por momentos reconoce a quienes están ceca de él.

El cardenal adolece de una infección pulmonar crónica y es atendido por personal médico de manera permanente.

Terrazas quien se encuentra en su residencia ha recibido la visita de obispos y sacerdotes de distintos lugares del país y también de familiares y amigos de Santa Cruz y de su natal Vallegrande.

Condecoración

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Gabriela Montaño, hizo entrega de la condecoración de la orden parlamentaria del mérito democrático “Diputado Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz” al cardenal Julio Terrazas, la condecoración fue recibida por el Monseñor Sergio Gualberti.

“Esta condecoración la entregamos con profundo respeto y en muestra del cariño que el  pueblo boliviano le tiene”, expresó Montaño.

Es el máximo reconocimiento que otorga la Cámara Baja, destacan los años de servicio y ejemplo del Cardenal.

LA PAZ/Fides y ABI

,
37 comments on “Evo se solidariza con el Cardenal y la Iglesia pide orar

  4. I’m excited to find this page. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely really liked every little bit of it and
    I have you book-marked to look at new information in your site.

    Responder

  5. An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
    I think that you need to write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo matter but typically folks don’t speak about
    these issues. To the next! Best wishes!!

    Responder

  8. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well check things
    out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to
    looking into your web page for a second time.

    Responder

  10. Hey I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by mistake,
    while I was searching on Aol for something else, Regardless
    I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round interesting
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have
    bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I
    have time I will be back to read much more, Please do
    keep up the superb jo.

    Responder

  15. Nice post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely useful information specifically the final phase :) I maintain such information a lot.
    I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  16. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Cheers!

    Responder

  17. After looking over a handful of the articles on your site, I truly appreciate
    your way of writing a blog. I book marked it to my
    bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please check
    out my website as well and let me know how you feel.

    Responder

  18. After going over a handful of the blog articles on your web page, I honestly appreciate
    your technique of blogging. I book marked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back in the near future.
    Take a look at my web site too and let me know what you think.

    Responder

  19. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help
    with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for
    some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
    If you know of any please share. Cheers!

    Responder

  21. Excellent items from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff prior to and you are
    simply extremely excellent. I actually like what you have got here, certainly
    like what you’re saying and the way by which you are saying it.
    You make it entertaining and you continue to take care of to
    keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous web site.

    Responder

  22. naturally like your web site however you have to check the spelling on several of your
    posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I
    in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth
    on the other hand I’ll certainly come again again.

    Responder

  25. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or
    maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
    My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email. I
    look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!

    Responder

  27. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but
    after browsing through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
    Nonetheless, I’m certainly delighted I discovered it and
    I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!

    Responder

  36. I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing problems with your site.
    It looks like some of the text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else
    please provide feedback and let me know if this is
    happening to them too? This could be a issue with my
    internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Kudos

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>