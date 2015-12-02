Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 2 de diciembre de 2015 -- 21:48

Los ¿Por qués de la Guerra?

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne.

Jueves 3 Diciembre 2015.

Esta guerra es distinta a las anteriores. Pero, tiene un importante aspecto común: su ambición sobre un determinado territorio. En el caso del “Estado Islámico” busca como primer objetivo territorial, tras Irak y Siria, a Francia, país europeo con casi seis millones de musulmanes y centro del poder territorial en el Viejo Continente. Sus ahora enemigos acérrimos quieren dominar esa geografía tan estratégica. Sin embargo, su actual dominio territorial en Irak y Siria parece cada día más amenazado por Rusia, cuyo gobierno en este tema es mucho más claro y contundente que el de Washington.

Pero, el haber colocado al resto del mundo en su contra no ha sido una adecuada decisión del islamismo radical. Los aviones militares de los aliados aterrizan y despegan de países como Jordania y algunos del Golfo, plenamente musulmanes. La participación de Rusia en el conflicto es determinante, primero por su apoyo al actual gobierno de Damasco, en abierta oposición con Estados Unidos, y después por sus bombardeos contra el ISIS, por sus siglas en inglés.

Francia, atacada frontalmente desde hace ya algunos años por los guerreros suicidas, ha tomado un protagonismo bélico impensado tiempo atrás. Alemania que, tras la conclusión de la Segunda Guerra Mundial en Europa: Junio de 1945, mantuvo llamativa posición pacifista ha dado ahora varios pasos al frente. Italia tomó postura militar también. Estados Unidos está replanteando su posición en el conflicto tras sus llamativos errores iniciales. Otros países analizan su toma de posición para enfatizar su lucha para garantizar su futuro energético en riesgo por el radical dominio militar en regiones de Irak y Siria por parte de los musulmanes más fanáticos.

