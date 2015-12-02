Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 2 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:29

Macri: “La Presidente quiere salir por la puerta chica”

El presidente electo de la Argentina, Mauricio Macri, y su gabinete de ministros. (Infobae)

El presidente electo de Argentina, Mauricio Macri, encabezó su primera reunión de gabinete. No fue en la Casa Rosada (Sede de la presidencia). Tampoco se habló mucho de gestión. El lugar elegido fue el Jardín Botánico y el principal motivo de la convocatoria fue registrar la primera fotografía del equipo que el 10 de diciembre empezará a gobernar la Argentina.

El futuro jefe de Estado aprovechó la oportunidad para criticar la pesada herencia económica que recibirá su gestión, con las reservas del Banco Central por el piso, un elevado nivel de déficit fiscal y una inflación imparable que en las últimas semanas tuvo una nueva aceleración.

Entre esos problemas económicos que heredará Macri, se encuentra el reciente recorte de fondos dispuesto por Cristina Kirchner al acatar un fallo de la Corte Suprema sobre los fondos coparticipables. “Esta una elección triste que ha hecho la Presidente, que sigue marcando que quiere salir por la puerta chica y no contribuir. Cada cosa que cree que hace en perjuicio de nuestro gobierno, en realidad es en perjuicio de todos los argentinos”, analizó.

“Todos queremos avanzar hacia el federalismo y que todos las provincias reciban lo que tienen que recibir, pero en su momento lo que hizo fue centralizar los ingresos y quedarse con los recursos de las provincias”, añadió.

En este sentido, Macri consideró que “ahora entrega un gobierno con un enorme déficit, y sanciona un decreto (que anula las retenciones) sin demostrar espíritu de cooperación”.

La imagen tomada en Palermo registró los rostros de casi todos los ministros que fueron nombrados hasta ahora. Hubo una ausencia que llamó la atención de los curiosos. Lino Barañao, uno de los pocos funcionarios kirchneristas que continuará en su cargo, estuvo ausente. Según dijeron, el funcionario tenía reuniones pautadas en Montevideo antes de que se realizase la convocatoria para la foto.

Escoltado por su vice, Gabriela Michetti, su jefe de Gabinete, Marcos Peña y su canciller –recientemente llegada a la Argentina-, Susana Malcorra, el ganador de las elecciones del 22 de noviembre advirtió que tendrá tolerancia cero con las “actitudes personales” de sus ministros. “Acá no hay impunidad”, enfatizó. Un mensaje similar ya había deslizado la misma noche que venció a Daniel Scioli en el ballotage.

Macri adelantó cuáles serán los cuatro ejes de su gestión: dedicación, trabajo en equipo, comunicar bien y honestidad. Y al ser consultado sobre el futuro del Banco Central, negó que exista un acuerdo con Alejandro Vanoli para que deje su cargo en la entidad monetaria. El PRO pretende designar allí a Federico Sturzenegger.

“La primera meta para 2016 es reducir la inflación”

El jefe de Gobierno de la Ciudad también respondió las críticas de los funcionarios nacionales que en las últimas horas responsabilizaron a la próxima gestión por el aumento de los precios. “Lo que escuchamos es de un gobierno que se va, que termina, aumentando cada vez más al gasto, emitiendo más billetes de 100 que cada vez valen menos”, aseguró. Y agregó: “La primera meta para el 2016 es reducir la inflación y llegar en un par de años a un dígito, como tienen 99 de cada 100 países del mundo”.

“Lo que vemos es un fin de gobierno donde la incapacidad de gestión se materializa cada vez más; porque nada les alcanza, deudas por todos lados, nombramientos nuevos; todo eso hace a que se explique por qué tenemos este problema de inflación y ellos sigan emitiendo”, redondeó.

BUENOS AIRES/Infobae

