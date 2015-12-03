162 trabajadores con preavisos de Huanuni acuden al Ministerio de Trabajo

Al menos 162 trabajadores de la Empresa Minera Huanuni (EMH) decidieron acudir al Ministerio de Trabajo para hacer respetar sus derechos laborales y dejar sin efecto los preavisos de retiro que les entregó la empresa, el pasado 16 de septiembre y que se cumple el próximo 16 de diciembre.

El abogado de los 162 trabajadores, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Zapata, informó que luego de haber presentado memoriales, de todos sus defendidos, a la EMH con el fin de hacer conocer su rechazo y pedir que dichos preavisos queden sin efecto, y al no tener una respuesta, se decidió acudir al Ministerio de Trabajo.

“Hemos hecho llegar un memorial al jefe departamental a objeto de que se conmine (a la empresa) y deje sin efecto legal estos preavisos en contra de los 162 trabajadores”, dijo.

El jurista explicó que en la actualidad los preavisos no tienen ninguna validez pues ya no estaría contemplada en la norma vigente.

“Los preavisos no tienen vigencia legal a no ser que el trabajador acepte, además a través del Decreto 28699 ha sido abrogado el tema de los preavisos, justamente para velar la estabilidad de los trabajadores, es decir, tendría que haber causa justificada que vulnere el artículo 16 de la Ley General del Trabajo o el artículo 9 del Decreto Reglamentario, aspecto que no se han vulnerado por los trabajadores”, manifestó.

Rodríguez advirtió que si el 16 de diciembre se pretende convalidar los preavisos entonces acudirán a la vía legal.

“Vamos a iniciar un recursos revocatorio, después el jerárquico y luego podríamos presentar un amparo constituciones, en caso extremo. Pero antes estamos agotando la vía administrativa en este momento”, sostuvo.

Fides/ORURO