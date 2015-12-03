Mineros reiteran rechazo a la ampliación del pago del doble aguinaldo

El ampliado realizado el miércoles en La Paz por la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) determinó rechazar la ampliación del pago del segundo aguinaldo, además reiterar que en todas las empresas mineras estatales este beneficio debe ser cancelado hasta el 31 de diciembre, informó Miguel Pérez ejecutivo del sector.
La reunión que se realizó en La Paz también rechazó la pretensión del Gobierno que traspasarlos a la Ley de Empresas Públicas y con esta medida debilitar a los sindicatos o las organizaciones internas.
También exigen la derogación del decreto 2491, que califican como un “impuestazo” al salario, porque las personas que ganan más de tres salarios mínimos nacionales -es decir, más de 4.968 bolivianos- estarán obligadas a presentar facturas para no sufrir el 13% de descuento en sus ingresos por el Régimen Complementario al Impuesto al Valor Agregado (RC-IVA).
El ampliado de los trabajadores del subsuelo determinó también rechazar las reformas a la Ley General del Trabajo o la promulgación de un Código del Trabajo anunciado para el 2016 por el ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso.
Sobre las movilizaciones determinaron que será uno de los puntos centrales del 32 congreso del sector que se realizará del 14 al 21 de diciembre en la población de San Cristóbal en el sudoeste potosino.
“El congreso del próximo 14 de diciembre que podría declarar una movilización a nivel nacional, porque el informe es preocupante, pero no vamos a entrar en detalles”, dijo Pérez para después acotar que “hubo despidos y eso una llamada de atención”.
En cónclave de San Cristóbal se elegirá el nuevo comité ejecutivo de la FSTMB, además de determinarse un candidato para la Secretaria Ejecutiva de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), que convocó a congreso ordinario para enero de 2016.
LA PAZ/Fides
