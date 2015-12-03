TSE pide a la Alcaldía garantizar la campaña electoral en espacios públicos

La presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Katia Uriona, pidió el jueves al Gobierno Municipal de La Paz, mediante una carta, que esa institución facilite y garantice plenamente la movilización ciudadana y la campaña electoral en espacios públicos, con miras al referendo de febrero de 2016.
“El TSE ve con sorpresa y preocupación las limitaciones de uso de espacio público para la movilización ciudadana y la campaña electoral en el marco del Referendo Constitucional 2016″, reseña la carta enviada al alcalde Luis Revilla.
En días pasados, Revilla exigió a las organizaciones políticas que cumplan con la normativa sobre el uso de espacios públicos para la campaña propagandística por el Sí o el No, con miras al Referendo Constitucional del 21 de febrero.
Según la normativa municipal se debe solicitar autorización para utilizar un espacio público, para realizar campaña.
En la carta, el TSE le recuerda al burgomaestre que el Reglamento de Campaña y Propaganda Electoral en Referendo adopta los principios de deliberación democrática, libertad de expresión, máxima publicidad y ciudadanía activa, en el marco de las garantías establecidas en la Constitución Política del Estado y los derechos civiles y políticos enmarcados en la Convención Americana sobre Derechos Humanos.
Según un comunicado institucional, Uriona explica en la carta que “si bien la Ley del Régimen Electoral y el Reglamento de Campaña y Propaganda Electoral establecen que las autoridades municipales deben velar por el cuidado del ornato público y la higiene urbana, eso no implica imponer requisitos y prohibiciones que vulneren derechos constitucionales”.
Asimismo, plantea la necesidad de no confundir la movilización ciudadana y la campaña electoral en espacios públicos, garantizados por la Constitución y que no están sujetos a registros ni autorizaciones previas, con la normativa municipal.
Se refirió a la limitación y distribución de espacios para la “difusión de propaganda electoral por las organizaciones políticas o alianzas que así lo requieran”.
El TSE le recordó también al alcalde Revilla que una de las cualidades fundamentales del Referendo Constitucional es que tanto la ley como el reglamento eliminaron cualquier requisito de registro y habilitación previa para hacer campaña electoral en espacios públicos.
LA PAZ/ABI
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely impressed
to read everthing at one place.
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great effort.
If you are going for best contents like I do, only pay a visit this site daily
as it gives quality contents, thanks
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare
to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
If you are going for best contents like myself, just visit this website all the time for the reason that
it presents feature contents, thanks
Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this website daily,
if so after that you will definitely take pleasant experience.
I am extremely impressed with your writing talents and also
with the format on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize
it your self? Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a great weblog like this one these days..
I am really loving the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog audience have complained about my website not working correctly
in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform
are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say
this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest
a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks, I appreciate
it!
Hi there! This blog post could not be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this.
I will send this article to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a very good
read. Thanks for sharing!
I blog often and I seriously appreciate your information. Your
article has really peaked my interest. I will book mark your website and keep checking for new information about
once a week. I opted in for your Feed as well.
Wonderful post however , I was wondering if you
could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Appreciate it!
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger lovers but this article
is truly a good paragraph, keep it up.
What i do not realize is in fact how you’re no longer really a lot more well-appreciated than you might
be right now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably with regards to this
subject, made me personally believe it from so many numerous angles.
Its like women and men are not interested unless it is something
to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great. Always handle it up!
Quality content is the important to interest the users to visit the web page, that’s what
this website is providing.
I have read so many content on the topic of the blogger lovers except
this article is really a nice piece of writing,
keep it up.
each time i used to read smaller content that as well
clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this paragraph which I am reading now.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your
blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with
it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with
my zynga group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
magnificent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this.
You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge
readers’ base already!
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | TSE pide a la Alcaldía
garantizar la campaña electoral en espacios públicos < Loved it!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I am actually delighted to read this blog posts which includes plenty of helpful
information, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
Highly energetic article, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
It’s nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people for
this topic, however, you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
That is a really good tip especially to those fresh to the
blogosphere. Brief but very precise information… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read post!
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that
helped me. Thank you!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually used to be a amusement account it.
Glance complex to far brought agreeable from you!
However, how could we be in contact?
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was
entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information!
Thanks!
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing is presented on net?
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources
back to your site? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this alright with you. Regards!