Fecha de publicación: Jueves 3 de diciembre de 2015 -- 13:07

TSE pide a la Alcaldía garantizar la campaña electoral en espacios públicos

TSE-pleno

La presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Katia Uriona, pidió el jueves al Gobierno Municipal de La Paz, mediante una carta, que esa institución facilite y garantice plenamente la movilización ciudadana y la campaña electoral en espacios públicos, con miras al referendo de febrero de 2016.

“El TSE ve con sorpresa y preocupación las limitaciones de uso de espacio público para la movilización ciudadana y la campaña electoral en el marco del Referendo Constitucional 2016″, reseña la carta enviada al alcalde Luis Revilla.

En días pasados, Revilla exigió a las organizaciones políticas que cumplan con la normativa sobre el uso de espacios públicos para la campaña propagandística por el Sí o el No, con miras al Referendo Constitucional del 21 de febrero.

Según la normativa municipal se debe solicitar autorización para utilizar un espacio público, para realizar campaña.

En la carta, el TSE le recuerda al burgomaestre que el Reglamento de Campaña y Propaganda Electoral en Referendo adopta los principios de deliberación democrática, libertad de expresión, máxima publicidad y ciudadanía activa, en el marco de las garantías establecidas en la Constitución Política del Estado y los derechos civiles y políticos enmarcados en la Convención Americana sobre Derechos Humanos.

Según un comunicado institucional, Uriona explica en la carta que “si bien la Ley del Régimen Electoral y el Reglamento de Campaña y Propaganda Electoral establecen que las autoridades municipales deben velar por el cuidado del ornato público y la higiene urbana, eso no implica imponer requisitos y prohibiciones que vulneren derechos constitucionales”.

Asimismo, plantea la necesidad de no confundir la movilización ciudadana y la campaña electoral en espacios públicos, garantizados por la Constitución y que no están sujetos a registros ni autorizaciones previas, con la normativa municipal.

Se refirió a la limitación y distribución de espacios para la “difusión de propaganda electoral por las organizaciones políticas o alianzas que así lo requieran”.

El TSE le recordó también al alcalde Revilla que una de las cualidades fundamentales del Referendo Constitucional es que tanto la ley como el reglamento eliminaron cualquier requisito de registro y habilitación previa para hacer campaña electoral en espacios públicos.

LA PAZ/ABI

