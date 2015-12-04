Caso FONDIOC: Declaran rebelde a Adolfo Chávez

La juez Primero Anticorrupción de Santa Cruz, Albania Caballero, ordenó la aprehensión y la declaratoria en rebeldía del dirigente indígena de la Confederación de Pueblos Indígenas de Bolivia (CIDOB) Adolfo Chávez por no presentarse a declarar dentro de la investigación abierta por supuesto desvío de recursos del Fondo Indígena.
“A Chávez lo declararon rebelde y dictaron su aprehensión, esto ya se veía venir y es una barbaridad más del Órgano Judicial que además está en claro sometimiento al Órgano Ejecutivo, pese a que en la mañana de hoy (viernes) presentamos documentación que indica que Adolfo esta fuera del país”, explicó el abogado del dirigente de los originarios, Otto Ritter.
Chávez, es opositor al Gobierno, y se encuentra participando en la Cumbre Climática (COP21) en París, Francia y se espera que retorne al país la próxima semana. “,
Chávez ha calificado en anteriores oportunidades su proceso como una persecución política. Afirmó que sus descargos presentados quedaron en manos de técnicos que ocultaron dicha información al pasar a depender de Melva Hurtado, presidente de la otra facción de la CIDOB, que esta aprehendía en la ciudad de La Paz y espera su audiencia de medidas cautelares.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
