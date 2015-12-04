Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de diciembre de 2015 -- 16:13

El calendario escolar será definido el 15 de diciembre

Los niños en una escuela. (ABI)

El viceministro de Educación Regular, Juan José Quiroz, informó el viernes que el encuentro nacional de autoridades de educación, que se desarrollará en la ciudad de Cochabamba entre el 13 y 15 de diciembre, definirá la fecha de las inscripciones correspondientes a la gestión 2016.

“Tenemos el encuentro de autoridades  nacionales el 13, 14 y 15 en la ciudad de Cochabamba y como Ministerio de Educación tenemos una propuesta de que se inicien las inscripciones el 18 de enero y el primero de febrero las labores educativas, eso vamos a analizarlo”, dijo.

Explicó que en esa reunión participará el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, los viceministros, directores departamentales y distritales del país y directores de unidades educativas fiscales y de convenio.

Añadió que esa reunión servirá también para coordinar, planificar y organizar de manera muy responsable el calendario escolar de la gestión educativa del próximo año.

LA PAZ/ Con información de ABI

 

