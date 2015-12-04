El calendario escolar será definido el 15 de diciembre

El viceministro de Educación Regular, Juan José Quiroz, informó el viernes que el encuentro nacional de autoridades de educación, que se desarrollará en la ciudad de Cochabamba entre el 13 y 15 de diciembre, definirá la fecha de las inscripciones correspondientes a la gestión 2016.
“Tenemos el encuentro de autoridades nacionales el 13, 14 y 15 en la ciudad de Cochabamba y como Ministerio de Educación tenemos una propuesta de que se inicien las inscripciones el 18 de enero y el primero de febrero las labores educativas, eso vamos a analizarlo”, dijo.
Explicó que en esa reunión participará el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, los viceministros, directores departamentales y distritales del país y directores de unidades educativas fiscales y de convenio.
Añadió que esa reunión servirá también para coordinar, planificar y organizar de manera muy responsable el calendario escolar de la gestión educativa del próximo año.
LA PAZ/ Con información de ABI
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed
reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your
blog and may come back in the foreseeable future.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your
great posts, have a nice evening!
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about
your situation; we have developed some nice
procedures and we are looking to swap solutions with other folks, please shoot me an email if interested.
Ahaa, its fastidious discussion concerning this post at this
place at this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Hi there Dear, are you actually visiting this website regularly, if so after that you will definitely get nice know-how.
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for
this information! Thanks!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so
I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips and hints for first-time blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
After going over a handful of the blog posts on your web page,
I truly like your way of writing a blog. I bookmarked it to
my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the
near future. Please check out my web site as well
and tell me what you think.
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
It will always be exciting to read articles from other authors and use a little something from other sites.
Excellent web site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find quality writing like yours nowadays.
I seriously appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Thanks for some other informative site. Where else may just I am getting that type of info
written in such a perfect way? I have a mission that I am just now
operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such information.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I
clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted
to say superb blog!
Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to
everything. Do you have any recommendations for beginner blog
writers? I’d really appreciate it.
I got this web site from my buddy who told
me on the topic of this web site and at the moment this time I am browsing
this web page and reading very informative articles at this place.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very helpful info particularly the last part I care
for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for
a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and
it’s time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I
could I desire to recommend you some fascinating things or suggestions.
Perhaps you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I want to read more things approximately it!
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info.
I’m happy that you shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Finding the time and actual effort
to produce a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot
and never seem to get nearly anything done.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords
but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of
any please share. Thank you!
There is certainly a great deal to find out about this issue.
I love all of the points you have made.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful
choice of colors!
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Take care! Where are
your contact details though?
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking
forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Awesome post.
Informative article, totally what I needed.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it
but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look
forward to seeing it grow over time.
This post offers clear idea designed for the new viewers of blogging, that in fact how to do blogging and site-building.
Quality articles or reviews is the key to interest the viewers
to visit the website, that’s what this website is providing.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes which will make the most significant
changes. Many thanks for sharing!
These are in fact enormous ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things
here. Any way keep up wrinting.
It’s going to be end of mine day, however before end I am
reading this impressive piece of writing to improve my know-how.
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up
the good work.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
You’ve made some really good points there.
I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people
will go along with your views on this website.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this weblog; this web site includes remarkable and genuinely fine material designed for readers.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this brilliant blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my
Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk
about this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Thanks for any other excellent article. The place else may just anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal
approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week,
and I’m at the look for such information.
It’s very effortless to find out any topic on net as compared to
textbooks, as I found this article at this website.
My family all the time say that I am killing my time
here at web, but I know I am getting experience all the time
by reading thes pleasant articles or reviews.