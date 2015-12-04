El petróleo cae por debajo de $us 40 el barril y se acerca al mínimo del año

El petróleo de Texas (WTI) para entrega en enero opera con un descenso del 2,8% (-1,14 dólares) a USD 39,94 el barril en la Bolsa Mercantil de Nueva York (Nymex), en un mercado que tiende a desanimarse por informaciones sobre un aumento de las metas de producción de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP), reunida en Viena.
“Hay informaciones según las cuales (la OPEP) elevó su meta de producción”, dijo a Reuters Phil Flynn, de Prices Futures Group, y “esto legitimaría la sobreproducción actual”. Añadió que “el mercado está cayendo porque los inversores interpretan esto como una señal de que la OPEP no reducirá nunca su producción”.
Sin embargo, sigue siendo una incógnita si los ministros de los 12 países de la OPEP e Indonesia, que está de regreso en la organización tras seis años de ausencia, se disponen a aumentar el objetivo de producción precisamente para considerar la incorporación de Yakarta en el cártel, cuya producción actual está en torno a 850.000 barriles por día, o para legitimar el nivel actual de producción, incluso antes de tomar en cuenta la de Indonesia.
De acuerdo con una estimación de la agencia Bloomberg, los miembros de la OPEP bombearon 32,12 millones de barriles por día en promedio en noviembre, más de 2 millones de barriles más que la cuota teórica de la organización.
La OPEP sin embargo, está lejos de la unanimidad. Varias voces discordantes, con Venezuela a la cabeza, piden una reducción de la producción para sostener los precios del crudo, que han perdido más del 60% desde mediados de 2014.
Tomado de Infobae
