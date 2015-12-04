Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de diciembre de 2015 -- 17:51

Hurtado, Vera a prisión y Merino con medidas sustitutivas

La senadora Felipa Merino y Melba Hurtado salen de las celdas de la FELCC. (APG)

La senadora Felipa Merino y Melba Hurtado salen de las celdas de la FELCC. (APG)

El juez Primero Anticorrupción de El Alto, Ricardo Pinto,  determinó prisión preventiva para Melva Hurtado y Remy Vera y determinó medidas sustitutivas para la senadora Felipa Merino, al concluir la audiencia de medidas cautelares de los tres imputados por el caso de desvío de recursos del  Fondo Indígena.

La audiencia tuvo una duración de cuatro horas y se realizó en la ciudad de El Alto por encontrarse allí la sede del juez de la causa.

Hurtado cumplirá su detención preventiva en el penal de Miraflores, porque el juez consideró que la presencia de la dirigente del Cidob influiría sobre Julia Ramos (exministra de Desarrollo Rural) y Elvira Parra (exdirectora del Fondo Indígena) detenidas en el penal de Obrajes, mientras Vera fue enviado al penal de San Pedro.

El abogado de Merino, Andrés Zuñiga, aclaró a Radio Fides, que entre las medidas sustitutivas  que dio el juez Pinto a su defendida: está la prohibición de acercarse o tener contacto con la Fiscalía de La Paz. Además de una fianza de 40 mil bolivianos.

Los tres están acusados de incumplimiento de contrato y daño económico al Estado e enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con daño al Estado.

Hasta la fecha son cuatro los dirigentes campesinos que guardan prisión por el tema del Fondo Indígena. Los primeros fueron Julia Ramos y Damián Condori, mientras el senador del MAS, Jorge Choque guarda detención domiciliaria.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
