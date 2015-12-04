Juez instruye libertad del exfiscal Humberto Quispe

El exfiscal Humberto Quispe se entregó a la Policía este viernes a las 05.00 horas y fue trasladado a la ciudad de Sucre, sin embargo la justicia dejó sin efecto el mandamiento de aprehensión, por informes contradictorios que presentó la Fiscalía.
“Inmediatamente debe ser liberado porque ya se ha librado el mandamiento, incluso, de libertad y se ha dispuesto la nulidad de ese mandamiento de aprehensión”, declaró a radio Fides el juez Eduardo González del Juzgado Primero de Sentencia de Sucre, a la conclusión de la audiencia de acción de libertad.
La autoridad judicial explicó que se dejó sin efecto el mandamiento de aprehensión que pesaba en contra de Quispe por “ambigüedades” y defectos procesales. “Hubo dos informes contradictorios de la Fiscalía”, indicó.
Más temprano el fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Marcelo Rollano, informó en conferencia de prensa que Humberto Quispe luego de haber evitado su aprehensión, en la víspera, se entregó a las 05.00 de esta mañana de manera voluntaria.
El exfiscal que es acusado por los delitos de uso indebido de influencias, incumplimiento de deberes, falsedad ideológica y extorsión, el jueves se encerro en su oficina en predios de la Universidad Indígena “Tupak Katari”, en la comunidad de Kullawani del municipio de Huarina.
Rollano había acusado al rector de dicha universidad de obstaculizar la labor de la justicia por no permitir el traslado de Quispe a ciudad de La Paz.
LA PAZ/Fides
I have read so many articles concerning the blogger lovers but this post is actually a pleasant piece of writing,
keep it up.
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues
with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended
up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you
have any solutions to protect against hackers?
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours these days, but I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s lovely value enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers
made excellent content as you probably did, the web shall be a lot
more helpful than ever before.
Howdy! I understand this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does running a well-established website such as yours
take a lot of work? I am completely new to operating a blog however I do
write in my journal on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so
I can share my personal experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for
new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours lately, but I by no means found any fascinating article
like yours. It is beautiful worth sufficient for me.
In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you
probably did, the net will probably be much more helpful than ever before.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Juez instruye libertad del exfiscal Humberto Quispe
< Loved it!
This post is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out
more?
Right now it sounds like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I am in fact pleased to glance at this website posts which contains tons of
valuable information, thanks for providing these kinds of information.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this
board and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I’m hoping to give something again and help others such as you helped me.
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from our argument
made here.
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she wishes to be available that in detail, thus that thing is
maintained over here.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I have learn this put up and if I may I wish to counsel you some
fascinating issues or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a really good article…
but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never seem
to get nearly anything done.
Hello this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG
editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m
starting a blog soon but have no coding experience
so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there to every body, it’s my first visit of this blog; this web site consists of awesome and in fact fine data in support of readers.
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite
justification appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to
be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries
that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the
whole thing without having side-effects , people could
take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It will always be interesting to read content from other writers
and practice a little something from their websites.
Hello, I want to subscribe for this web site
to get hottest updates, so where can i do it please help.