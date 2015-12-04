Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de diciembre de 2015 -- 13:07

Juez instruye libertad del exfiscal Humberto Quispe

Humberto Quispe

El exfiscal Humberto Quispe se entregó a la Policía este viernes a las 05.00 horas y fue trasladado a la ciudad de Sucre, sin embargo la justicia dejó sin efecto el mandamiento de aprehensión, por informes contradictorios que presentó la Fiscalía.

“Inmediatamente debe ser liberado porque ya se ha librado el mandamiento, incluso, de libertad y se ha dispuesto la nulidad de ese mandamiento de aprehensión”, declaró a radio Fides el juez Eduardo González del Juzgado Primero de Sentencia de Sucre, a la conclusión de la audiencia de acción de libertad.

La autoridad judicial explicó que se dejó sin efecto el mandamiento de aprehensión que pesaba en contra de Quispe por “ambigüedades” y defectos procesales. “Hubo dos informes contradictorios de la Fiscalía”, indicó.

Más temprano el fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Marcelo Rollano, informó en conferencia de prensa que Humberto Quispe luego de haber evitado su aprehensión, en la víspera, se entregó a las 05.00 de esta mañana de manera voluntaria.

El exfiscal que es acusado por los delitos de uso indebido de influencias, incumplimiento de deberes, falsedad ideológica y extorsión, el jueves se encerro en su oficina en predios de la Universidad Indígena “Tupak Katari”, en la comunidad de Kullawani del municipio de Huarina.

Rollano había acusado al rector de dicha universidad de obstaculizar la labor de la justicia por no permitir el traslado de Quispe a ciudad de La Paz.

LA PAZ/Fides

