Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de diciembre de 2015 -- 13:10

Romero: Bolivia y EEUU tienen convenio de extradición

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero. (APG)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero. (APG)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, dejó abierta la posibilidad que los dirigentes del fútbol boliviano Carlos Chávez y Romer Osuna sean extraditados a Estados Unidos si lo pide la Fiscalía del País del norte.

“Una solicitud de extradición procede cuando hay un convenio de extradición entre un país solicitante y un país requerido. Si fuera Estados Unidos con Bolivia hay un convenio y procede la extradición”, Indicó Romero.

El funcionario dijo que el trámite de extradición deberá ser solicitada por la justicia estadounidense y resuelto por el Órgano Judicial, sin interferencia de otras instancias del Estado.

Sobre la investigación que realizan, sobre los malos manejos en la Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado (FIFA), Romero indicó: “Si la fiscalía de Estado Unidos pretende aclarar esto, es bienvenido, no es un tema político, es la intención de liberar al deporte de los malos manejos que tuvo en años”.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

