30 muertos en triple atentado suicida en una isla del lago Chad

Al menos 30 personas murieron y más de 80 resultaron heridas este sábado en un triple atentado suicida en el mercado de Loulou Fou, una isla del lago Chad.
Esta región se encuentra en estado de emergencia desde el 9 de noviembre debido a ataques cometidos por los islamistas nigerianos de Boko Haram, un grupo afín a la organización yihadista Estado Islámico (EI).
Desde hace meses, la agrupación terrorista multiplicó los atentados en aldeas chadianas del lago, situadas a unos kilómetros de la frontera con Nigeria.
El ataque más sangriento en la orilla chadiana del lago se produjo el 10 de octubre, con 41 muertos y 48 heridos.
El lago está dividido entre Nigeria, Níger, Camerún y Chad, y alberga una multitud de islas e islotes poblados por pescadores.
La vegetación densa circundante facilita la infiltración de islamistas de Boko Haram en territorio chadiano para cometer ataques.
Desde el comienzo del año, el Ejército participa en una operación militar regional contra la agrupación terrorista, que ha extendido sus operaciones más allá del nordeste de Nigeria, su bastión, y opera en los países limítrofes: Chad, Níger y Camerún.
Tomado de Emol
