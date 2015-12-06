Fecha de publicación: Domingo 6 de diciembre de 2015 -- 19:29

CNE de Venezuela revoca credencial de expresidentes para ser veedores

Los expresidentes de Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle (i), de Bolivia Jorge Tuto Quiroga (2i), de Colombia Andrés Pastrana (2d) y de Costa Rica Miguel Rodríguez (d). (El Espectador)

Este domingo a pocas horas de finalizar las elecciones parlamentarias en Venezuela, la presidenta del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, anunció en rueda de prensa que fueron revocadas las credenciales electorales concedidas a los expresidentes latinoamericanos, invitados por la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática para ser observadores de los comicios.

Al principio señaló que el CNE había decidido revocar la autorización al exmandatario de Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga y minutos después dijo que esta decisión cobijaba también a Andrés Pastrana (Colombia), Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica), Mireya Moscoso (Panamá), Luis Alberto Lacalle (Uruguay) y Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (Costa Rica).

“No está permitido en Venezuela que se hagan declaraciones sobre el desenvolvimiento de las elecciones ni a venezolanos y muchos menos extranjeros que vienen a acompañar a las organizaciones políticas, por lo tanto se le suspende irrevocablemente la credencial que se les otorgó en la mañana”, manifestó Lucena.

Por su parte, Pastrana dijo que ninguno de los expresidentes va a referirse al tema en este momento porque no pretenden desviar la atención que debe estar puesta en las elecciones.

No obstante, el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Diosdado Cabello, respaldó la decisión tomada por el CNE y pidió que además los exmandatarios sean expulsados del país por hacer declaraciones irrespetuosas.

“Queremos ir más allá, deberían ser expulsados por la actitud que han asumido de ataque contra el pueblo y contra unas elecciones que se han venido realizando sin problemas”, puntualizó.

