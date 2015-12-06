Obama insta al Congreso a endurecer acceso a armas de fuego

El presidente Barack Obama hizo la noche del domingo un nuevo llamado al Congreso para endurecer el acceso a armas de fuego, incluidos rifles de asalto, en respuesta a las amenazas del Estado Islámico tras los ataques en San Bernardino y París.
En un mensaje a la nación desde la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca, Obama defendió su estrategia de ataques aéreos y fuerzas especiales contra los yihadistas, y descartó la posibilidad del envío de tropas a Irak o Siria.
“La amenaza del terrorismo es real, pero la superaremos y vamos a destruir al Estados Islámico y a cualquier organización que quiera destruirnos”, señaló Obama, quien se refirió a los yihadistas como “matones y asesinatos”.
Aunque Obama aclaró que hasta el momento no hay evidencias de que el ataque en San Bernardino haya sido coordinado por el Estado Islámico (EI), calificó como ataque terrorista la acción que dejó al menos 14 personas muertas y 17 heridas, y que es investigada por el FBI.
Obama dijo que no existe duda de que los sospechosos de cometer la masacre cayeron en la “oscura ruta de la radicalización”.
Esta es apenas la tercera ocasión desde que asumió la presidencia en enero de 2009 que Obama habla a la nación desde la tribuna de la Oficina Oval, el emblemático salón de trabajo del ejecutivo.
Obama hizo una amplia defensa de la estrategia antiterrorista de su gobierno, incluidos los ataques aéreos, el despliegue de fuerzas especiales, la coordinación con otros gobiernos para cortar el financiamiento y la búsqueda de una solución para la guerra en Siria.
El presidente señaló que existen medidas adicionales que Estados Unidos puede adoptar para protegerse de la amenaza, e insistió en la necesidad de que el Congreso apruebe legislación que impida la compra de armas de fuego a las personas incluidas en las Listas de No Vuelo.
También señaló que el Congreso debe hacer algo para restringir la compra de armas de asalto, como las usadas en San Bernardino.
La Prohibición de Armas de Asalto fue instaurada por el presidente William Clinton en 1994, pero expiró durante el gobierno de George W. Bush en 2004, sin que haya habido consenso desde entonces entre republicanos y demócratas para renovarla.
Obama también instó al Congreso, cuyas dos cámaras están dominadas por los republicanos, a aprobar una resolución sobre el uso de la fuerza.
Aunque se trata de propuestas que el presidente o sus voceros han planteado en los últimos días, esta es la primera ocasión que Obama las presenta en el escenario más formal de la Oficina Oval.
Obama señaló los estadunidenses están obligados a evitar que las acciones del EI resulten en un enfrentamiento dentro de los grupos étnicos estadunidenses.
“No podemos volvernos unos contra otros y dejar que esto sea definido como una guerra de Estados Unidos contra el Islam. El EI no representa al Islam, son matones y asesinos”, subrayó.
Su decisión de dirigirse al país en horario estelar el domingo por la noche subraya, según expertos, la percepción del gobierno de que la población estadunidense vive en un “estado de ansiedad” desde los ataques en París del mes pasado, y de la semana anterior en California.
WASHINGTON/Agencias
