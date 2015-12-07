Montes: Huanuni determinará si cobra o no el segundo aguinaldo

El senador del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) Pedro Montes aseguró que los trabajadores mineros de Huanuni recién asumirán una posición con respecto al cobro del doble aguinaldo el 11 de diciembre en asamblea general. Mientras la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) determinó en ampliado el miércoles 2 de diciembre que todas los mineros dependientes del Estado cobren sus dos aguinaldos.
“El viernes 11 de diciembre nos reuniremos en asamblea en Huanuni para determinar si se cobra o no el segundo aguinaldo, pues había el criterio de apoyar a la empresa y al proceso, y no cobrar el segundo aguinaldo”, indicó Montes.
La asamblea de trabajadores de Huanuni del martes 1 de diciembre: determinó cobrar el doble beneficio a parte de desconocer a los dirigentes que plantearon el no cobrar los sueldos extras, como una forma de apoyo a la Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol).
Esta posición fue planteada en el ampliado nacional realizado el miércoles 3 de diciembre en la ciudad de La Paz. En esta reunión también se ratificó que el segundo aguinaldo debe ser pagado hasta el 31 de diciembre a todos los mineros que dependenden del Estado..
LA PAZ/Fides
