Universitario demanda a entrenador de Sport Boys

El presidente del club Universitario de Sucre, Wálter Arízaga, informó que presentó denuncia ante el Ministerio Público contra los dirigentes de Sport Boys por la agresión física contra el entrenador de los estudiantiles, Javier Vega, luego de la finalización del partido en el estadio Patria.
“Por las cámaras del estadio vemos que el técnico de Sport Boys (Carlos Fabián Leeb) provoca al público durante un partido en el que se jugaba muchas cosas. Leeb ataca con otra persona a Javier Vega y eso desencadenó en la reacción de nuestros jugadores, un hecho que reprochamos”, declaró Arízaga en conferencia de prensa.
La “U” identificó al dirigente Guillermo Aüe como el provocaron, además de acusar a otros miembros de la delegación del cuadro azul como los responsables de llevar este incidente a una escala mayor y su reclamo ya fue elevado a la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano (Lfpb) con evidencias en videos para que existan sanciones drásticas.
La denuncia ante el Ministerio Público se realizó la noche del domingo después del partido y expertos forenses evaluaron al técnico Vega, quien producto de un golpe perdió dos piezas dentarias y quedó con el labio superior roto. En las próximas horas el entrenador de la “U” presentará su declaración.
El árbitro Alejandro Mancilla, de Beni, también fue señalado por la “U” como responsable de este incidente porque a raíz de sus malas decisiones aumentó la molestia entre los protagonistas y en una nota formal recusa a este juez “para que nunca más arbitre un partido de Universitario ni en el fútbol boliviano”, indica el documento.
“Hemos ido recuperando posiciones, pero por ese pésimo arbitraje no pudimos llegar a donde queríamos y tuvimos que lamentar ese tipo de accionar de esa gente que vino a dañar a Sucre y al fútbol de Universitario”, agregó Arízaga.
Antes de este compromiso, el plantel estudiantil tenía la posibilidad de acercarse a los primeros puestos para pelear por el título y sus probabilidades iban a aumentar porque enfrentaba a un rival directo. Después de este empate (1-1) se redujeron sus opciones.
SUCRE/APG
