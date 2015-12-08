La oposición venezolana consigue la mayoría absoluta

La alianza opositora Mesa de Unidad Democrática (MUD) logró 112 diputados a la Asamblea Nacional confirmó el Consejo Nacional Electoral de Venezuela (CNE) mediante su sitio web, la tarde de este martes.
Según el CNE el MUD obtuvo 109 diputados (65.27%), a los que hay que agregar los tres representantes indígenas (1.80%), y el PSUV consiguió 55 (32.93%).
El secretario general de la MUD, Jesús Torrealba, había insistido en que obtuvieron 112 diputados, lo que le da a la oposición la mayoría calificada, es decir, el control de los dos tercios del Parlamento.
“Ayer (lunes), la Unidad fijó posición con las actas en mano: Son 112 diputados. A los 107 diputados que reconoce el CNE (para ese momento), hay que agregarle los tres indígenas; y los dos que faltan fueron ganados por la Unidad”, precisó a mediodía.
Este triunfo, apenas el segundo que logra la oposición en las frecuentes elecciones que se han celebrado en Venezuela, le permitirá convocar un referendo revocatorio del presidente Nicolás Maduro, enmendar la Constitución para recortar el período del gobernante, modificar leyes orgánicas, tomar la iniciativa de convocar a una Asamblea Constituyente y designar y remover los integrantes del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia.
Asimismo, la oposición podrá aprobar el presupuesto nacional y una Ley de Amnistía con la que serían liberados a los que cataloga como “presos políticos”.
Este martes, el secretario general de la MUD, Jesús Torrealba, dijo que no han llegado a la Asamblea Nacional “para una vendetta política”, enfatizando que la prioridad “es la reconciliación nacional” y atender “la urgencia económica y social del país”.
Las elecciones del domingo se celebraron en medio de una crisis económica con una inflación cercana al 205%, un déficit fiscal de 20 puntos del Producto Interno Bruto, una escasez de 6 de cada 10 productos básicos y una aguda recesión, según cálculos privados.
CARACAS/Agencias
