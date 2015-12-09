Envían al penal de San Pedro a Edgar Patana

Edgar Patana, exalcalde de El Alto, fue enviado al penal de San Pedro en detención preventiva, por el juez Primero Anticorrupción de El Alto, Ricardo Pinto. acusado de entregar 14 vehículos a juntas vecinales de la urbe alteña sin cumplir los procedimientos determinados por ley.
EL Ministerio Público determinó que Patana cometió los delitos de: incumplimiento de deberes, conducta antieconómica, uso indebido de influencias, uso indebido de bienes y servicios públicos, emisión de resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución Política del Estado y las leyes, además de beneficios en razón del cargo.
El exalcalde fue aprehendido en la tarde del miércoles y conducido hasta la Fiscalía de El Alto, donde el fiscal, Dorian jiménez, le tomó la declaración y determinó que existían indicios ciertos de que cometió delitos con su conducta y pase de inmediato ante el Juez Anticorrupción para que fije medidas cautelares.
La audiencia de medidas cautelares duró más de tres horas, en la que los abogados de la Alcaldía de El Alto argumentaron que la entrega de vehículos realizada el 1 de septiembre de 2014, por Patana a la juntas de vecinos, estuvo lleno de inconductas jurídicas.
Después de escuchar estos argumentos acusatorios y la defensa de la exautoridad, el juez Pinto resolvió la detención, con la base de que en libertad Patana entorpecería la investigación.
