Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 9 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:32

EEUU acusará formalmente a generales venezolanos por narcotráfico

maduro y militares

Dos fiscalías federales de los Estados Unidos tienen previsto anunciar “en breve” acusaciones formales contra media docena de militares venezolanos de alto rango por su implicación en el narcotráfico, informó el diario ABC de España.

Las encargadas de las investigaciones son la Fiscalía del Sur de Miami y la del Este de Nueva York, la misma que está a cargo de las acusaciones contra los altos directivos de la FIFA en el marco del escándalo de corrupción en el fútbol mundial. En esta oportunidad, el caso contra los generales de Venezuela se basa, en gran parte, en testimonios de líderes de varios carteles colombianos ya detenidos por las autoridades norteamericanas.

Esos narcotraficantes de Colombia confesaron ante los funcionarios de los Estados Unidos sus vínculos con la cúpula militar chavista para trasladar cocaína desde Venezuela con el visto bueno del régimen o, al menos, de sus altos mandos del Ejército.

Los anuncios no están vinculados con los comicios legislativos del domingo en el país caribeño en los que triunfó la opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD). Sin embargo, las fiscalías habrían esperado hasta que el proceso estuviera finalizado para evitar que el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro los interpretara como una intervención o injerencia por parte de los Estados Unidos en las elecciones.

De hecho, uno de los posibles efectos de la jornada electoral podría ser el avance de la causa contra el hasta ahora titular de la Asamblea Nacional y número dos del chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, quien podría ser ahora acusado por los funcionarios estadounidenses.

“Cuando la Fiscalía investiga a alguien tan relevante de otro país, la presentación de una acusación formal queda a decisión el Fiscal General, y este la adopta en comunicación con el Departamento de Estado y la Casa Blanca. Ahora Cabello es un simple diputado”, explica una de las fuentes citadas por ABC.

Las investigaciones contra los altos mandos venezolanos no tienen vínculo con las que también se llevan a cabo en los Estados Unidos contra los sobrinos de Maduro y su esposa, Cilia Flores, cuyo juicio iniciará el 17 de diciembre, luego de que los abogados defensores pidieran aplazarlo para no perjudicar al Gobierno de cara a los comicios.

Efraín Antonio Campo Flores y Francisco Flores de Freitas fueron arrestados hace casi un mes por la DEA con 800 kilos de cocaína y enfrentan la posibilidad de ser condenados a cadena perpetua en los Estados Unidos.

Tomado de Infobae

,
