Maduro reestructura su gobierno

El presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro pidió la renuncia a su gabinete tras la contundente victoria de la oposición, que logró la poderosa mayoría calificada de dos tercios en la Asamblea Nacional.
“Le he pedido al Consejo de Ministros que pongan su cargo a la orden para hacer un proceso de reestructuración, renovación y reimpulso profundo de todo el Gobierno nacional”, dijo el mandatario en su programa televisivo.
Según el último boletín del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), la oposición, agrupada en la coalición Mesa de la Unidad Democráctica (MUD), obtuvo 112 escaños contra 55 del derrotado Partido Socialista Unido (PSUV), que le dan control total del Parlamento de 167 diputados.
Ante los resultados, el mandatario anunció una “nueva etapa de la revolución”, que será de “profunda rectificación, ¡de sacudimiento, carajo!”, aseguró.
Por su parte, el secretario general de la MUD, Jesús Torrealba, afirmó que la prioridad de la oposición será “la reconciliación nacional y atender la agenda económica, la urgencia económica y social del país”.
En rueda de prensa, Torrealba anunció que el jueves se reunirán todos los diputados opositores electos para definir esa agenda que impulsarán en el parlamento que se instalará el 5 de enero, la cual, aseguró, no tiene como objetivo la “vendetta política”.
Torrealba se refirió a las enormes facultades que otorga la mayoría calificada de dos tercios a la MUD, como convocar un referendo revocatorio, impulsar una Asamblea Constituyente, remover a magistrados y rectores electorales, y hasta propiciar la salida anticipada del presidente Nicolás Maduro.
Nunca antes la oposición tuvo tanto poder. La Asamblea Nacional, al igual que todos los poderes del Estado, estuvo dominada por el oficialismo de izquierda desde que en 1999 llegó al poder Hugo Chávez, fallecido en 2013 de cáncer.
“La oposición debe interpretar bien”, advirtió el analista Luis Vicente León, presidente de la firma Datanálisis. La gente no votó a la oposición “para sacar a Maduro, sino para resolverle que no hay huevos, que no hay azúcar, porque la crisis económica es brutal”.
“El gobierno, para recuperarse, debe buscar dónde está el error, y eso es lo que hasta ahora no ha hecho”, opinó León.
Cambio o rectificación
Digiriendo la peor derrota del chavismo en su historia, Maduro, cuyo mandato culmina en 2019, convocó al gobernante partido socialista a una jornada de consultas el jueves para hacer “críticas y autocríticas constructivas” que definan acciones de rectificación del modelo socialista.
Maduro precisó que el proceso interno de consultas deberá definir estrategias en materia económica y política, como medidas contra “el burocratismo” y la “corrupción”, así como sobre la Asamblea que, dijo, está ahora en manos de la “contrarrevolución”.
Corrientes del chavismo pero disidentes del PSUV, como el movimiento Marea Socialista, han asegurado que en el partido de gobierno se ha suprimido la discusión y solo se acata a las cúpulas.
“Maduro debe dar luces claras de su voluntad de rectificación y lo primero que tiene que hacer es cambiar todo el gabinete de ministros, mostrar una voluntad de renovación”, aseguró el analista Nícmer Evans, de Marea Socialista, fuerte crítico de Maduro.
El gobierno ha atribuido el “revés coyuntural” a una “guerra económica” de empresarios de derecha, admitiendo el descontento popular por el alto costo de vida y la aguda escasez de alimentos que provoca largas filas en los supermercados.
León advirtió, no obstante, que el 70% de la población no cree el “cuento chino” de la “guerra económica”. “Maduro perdió una guerra que inventó”, manifestó.
La crisis necesita medidas urgentes, pero analistas dudan de que Maduro tenga el capital político para tomarlas, pues algunas son impopulares como aumentar la gasolina -en Venezuela es casi regalada-, eliminar los subsidios de alimentos y unificar el tipo de cambio.
“Yo creo que él tenía claro que en Venezuela hay que hacer modificaciones importantes en la política económica, pero fue bloqueado por el miedo al costo político, con una popularidad muy deteriorada, y porque tiene radicales en el chavismo a los que no les gustan las medidas de ajuste”, apuntó León.
Para Evans, se debe acabar con la economía rentista del petróleo y diversificar la producción. Angel García, de Econométrica, advirtió que la Asamblea debe aprobar una reforma económica que incluya medidas de orden monetario y fiscal.
Venezuela, que tiene un estricto control cambiario con tres tipos de cambio, que ha generado un mercado negro de divisas, tendrá en 2016 -según los analistas- una situación más difícil que la de 2015, que cerrará con una inflación de 205%, una contracción de al menos 6% y un déficit fiscal del 20%.
CARACAS/Agencias
