Romero analiza ser presidente de la FBF

“Ahora si estoy considerando ser presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), para organizarlo, trabajar y terminar las injusticias que se cometen” declaró Carlos Romero presidente de Sport Boys de Warnes, Santa Cruz.
Romero indicó que analiza su candidatura para presentarla en el congreso de la FBF que se realizara el 22 de diciembre y tiene como tema central elegir al nuevo presidente del ente deportivo.
En julio pasado y después de la detención de Carlos Chávez algunos clubes de la Liga y federaciones departamentales propusieron el nombre de Carlos romero , como presidente interino, pero él rechazó esta posibilidad con el argumento de estar dedicado por completo a su tarea como Ministro de Gobierno.
El dirigente sostiene una batalla mediática con los otros clubes de la Liga, después que fuera acusado por el presidente del club Universitario de Sucre “de influenciar políticamente” a los fiscales y personal que investiga las agresiones después del juego ente el equipo chuquisaqueño y Sport Boys.
“Vamos a evaluar como presentamos, si nos presentamos, pero estos días estamos dedicados a planificar los partidos que aún restan de Sport Boys”, indico el también Ministro de Gobierno.
Explicó que el interés por asumir la titularidad de la FBF se acrecentó después que club fue acusado de ser favorecido con arbitrajes y acciones de la dirigencia de la Liga.
“Después de tantas cosas que pasamos, y advertimos una campaña sucia contra un equipo chico que tiene posibilidades de ser campeón, ahora si tengo ganas de ser presidente de la FBF para corregir todas estas injusticias”, reiteró el funcionario de Gobierno.
LA PAZ/Fides
