Entel presenta su celular

La Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (Entel) venderá desde el próximo 22 de diciembre su propia marca de celulares inteligentes, cuyo costo será mucho menor a los smartphones que se ofertan en el mercado nacional, confirmó el jueves una fuente oficial.
El gerente de Clientes de Entel, Américo Gemio, explicó que la reducción de precios de sus celulares llegará casi al 40% respecto a los smartphones del mercado local.
“La reducción más o menos es de un 40% en precios, queremos dar ventajas a nuestros clientes. El celular es de gama alta y el otro de media, y no tiene nada que envidiar a otras marcas”, explicó a los periodistas.
Precisó que existen 20.000 celulares listos para la venta, aunque adelantó que desde el 22 de diciembre se ofertará un primer lote de 6.000 teléfonos inteligentes.
“Nosotros hemos diseñado el teléfono en Bolivia y ya se ensambló en China, es un teléfono propio de Entel”, remarcó.
LA PAZ/Con información de Entel
