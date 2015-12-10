Gobierno amplía al 31 de marzo el pago del doble aguinaldo

El Gobierno modificó el plazo para el pago del segundo aguinaldo de la gestión 2015 hasta el 31 de marzo, informó el presidente en ejercicio Álvaro García Linera en conferencia de prensa en palacio de Gobierno.
“Se ha aprobado el Decreto Supremo 2631 que define la reglamentación del pago del segundo aguilando, les tengo que informar que sea definido que el pago del segundo aguinaldo tiene que hacerse en las empresas que tengan las condiciones hasta el 31 de diciembre y las empresas que hagan un conjunto de trámites máximo hasta el 31 de marzo”, señaló García Linera.
Dijo también que la norma fue aprobada ayer miércoles en la reunión regular de gabinete y fue publicada en la mañana del miércoles en la Gaceta Oficial.
Según García Linera la postergación del pago será regido por un reglamento que indica los requisitos a cumplir por las empresas que quieren acogerse al plazo final del 31 de marzo para pagar el beneficio extraordinario.
Para el Mandatario hay un amplio sector de la empresa privada que pagará el salario extra hasta el 31 de diciembre y “será un sector pequeño el que se acoja a la ampliación hasta el 31 de marzo”.
Reconoció que la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) se opuso a la ampliación de plazo para pagar el doble aguinaldo, pero adoptaron la medida como una “forma de justicia social”, pues también y una de las tareas del Estado es garantizar el trabajo a los ciudadanos.
