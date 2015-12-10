Profundo pesar del Papa por muerte del Cardenal Terrazas

El Papa Francisco expresó su profundo pesar por la muerte del Arzobispo Emérito de Santa Cruz (Bolivia), Cardenal Julio Terrazas Sandoval, ayer por la noche en su residencia a los 79 años de edad. Fue el primer Cardenal nacido en Bolivia.
El Cardenal será sepultado mañana por la tarde en la cripta de la Catedral de Santa Cruz.
El fallecido Cardenal boliviano fue un cercano colaborador del Papa cuando participaron ambos en la V Conferencia General del Episcopado Latinoamericano y del Caribe en Aparecida (Brasil) en mayo de 2007.
Entre muchas de sus actividades al servicio de la Iglesia, el Purpurado boliviano participó en los cónclaves de 2005 y 2013 en los que se eligió a Benedicto XVI y a Francisco, respectivamente.
En el telegrama de pésame que envió al actual Arzobispo de Santa Cruz, Mons. Sergio Gualberti, el Santo Padre envió sus condolencias “a los pastores, al clero y a los fieles de esa Iglesia particular”.
En el texto el Papa eleva sus oraciones de “sufragio para que el Señor conceda su paz a quien con la luz de la fe y la fuerza de la esperanza se mantuvo fiel al ministerio recibido, y con generosidad y valentía entregó su vida al servicio del evangelio, la justicia y la paz”.
“En estos momentos de inevitable dolor humano, que el misterio cercano de la venida del Señor llena de esperanza, invoco la maternal intercesión de la Virgen María, e imparto de corazón a cuantos lloran tan sensible pérdida la bendición apostólica”, concluye.
Por su parte, Mons. Gualberti afirmó que “nos embarga el dolor de su partida, porque deja un vacío profundo en todos nosotros, pero damos gracias y alabamos a Dios porque, como servidor de todos, nos ha guiado en nuestra vida de fe y ha gastado su vida entregándola al servicio de todos especialmente de los pobres”.
Biografía
Julio Terrazas Sandoval nació el 7 de marzo de 1936 en Vallegrande, Santa Cruz de la Sierra (Bolivia). En 1952 ingresó al Seminario de los Padres Redentoristas de San Bernardo (Chile). En 1956 hizo su noviciado en Salta (Argentina).
En 1957 hizo su profesión religiosa como redentorista. Cursó estudios de Filosofía y Teología en el Instituto San Alfonso de los Redentoristas de Villa Allende, en Córdoba (Argentina).
Fue ordenado sacerdote el 29 de julio de 1962. Ese mismo año obtuvo el título de Pastoral Social en la Universidad de EMACAS en Lille (Francia).
Fue designado Obispo Auxiliar de La Paz el 15 de abril de 1978, recibiendo la ordenación episcopal el 8 de junio de ese mismo año.
El 9 de enero de 1982 fue designado Obispo de Oruro. Desde 1985 ha sido Presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal Boliviana. Fue designado Arzobispo de Santa Cruz el 6 de febrero de 1991.
El Papa San Juan Pablo II lo creó Cardenal el 21 de febrero de 2001. En 2002 fue nombrado miembro del Pontificio Consejo para los Laicos.
El 25 de mayo de 2013, el Papa Francisco aceptó su renuncia al gobierno pastoral de la Arquidiócesis de Santa Cruz, de acuerdo a lo establecido por el Código de Derecho Canónico y pasó a ser así Arzobispo Emérito.
Tomado de ACIprensa
