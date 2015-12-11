Aprehenden a coronel de la Policía con 42 kilos de droga

fue aprehendido por el Ministerio Público en el barrio Los Ángeles de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, en posesión de 42 kilos con 700 gramos de pasta base de cocaína, informó la Fiscalía General de Estado mediante comunicado.
Según el documento de la Fiscalía General del Estado, el uniformado fue detenido en su domicilio.
La imputación formal fue presentada por el delito de tráfico de drogas ante el Juzgado 15 de Instrucción en lo Penal, pero no tiene fecha para su audiencia cautelar.
El coronel Tapia, fue Comandante del Grupo de Apoyo Civil a la Policía (Gacip) en El Alto.
En el momento de su aprehensión, Tapia Mendoza, se identificó como coronel de la Policía presentando su credencial de la institución del orden. También se detuvo a otras dos personas pero una de ellas huyó.
El Ministerio Público procedió al secuestro de un inmueble ubicado en el Barrio Los Ángeles, dos vehículos, una motocicleta y otros artículos electrónicos.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
