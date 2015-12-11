Evo Morales destaca inversión del Gobierno en la Policía

El presidente Evo Morales participó el viernes en el acto de egreso de 313 nuevos oficiales de la Academia Nacional de Policías (Anapol) y destacó la inversión gubernamental en esa institución para mejorar los salarios y fortalecer las políticas de seguridad ciudadana.
“Nuevamente participamos en el egreso y la promoción de nuevos hombres y mujeres como subtenientes para prestar servicio al pueblo boliviano proteger y cuidar a la población. Felicitar por su estudio, compromiso y sacrificio por cuatro años en esta dependencia de la Policía Nacional”, manifestó en un masivo acto en instalaciones de la Anapol ubicada en el barrio de Bajo Següencoma, de la ciudad de La Paz.
Según datos oficiales, del total de egresados, 47 son mujeres y 266 varones, quienes serán incorporados al escalafón de la Policía Boliviana, para el servicio a la ciudadanía.
Durante el acto, los nuevos egresados recibieron sables, pistolas, certificados y computadoras.
En el acto de graduación, el Mandatario sostuvo que gracias a la estabilidad social y política, el Gobierno destinó importantes inversiones para la Policía boliviana mediante los recursos del Impuesto Directo a los Hidrocarburos (IDH).
Precisó que del 2012 al 2015 se programó 2.770 millones de bolivianos para inversiones en la Policía, de los cuales se ejecutaron 1.886 millones en equipamiento.
“Es nuestra obligación como estructura del Estado invertir todos los recursos económicos, por ahora tenemos 1.486 millones de bolivianos de saldo para invertir en nuestra Policía”, subrayó.
Según el Presidente, del 2006 al 2015 se programó 10.961 millones de bolivianos para el pago de salarios con un crecimiento de 226% respecto al período de 1998 al 2005.
Asimismo, resaltó la política gubernamental del incremento salarial inversamente proporcional para favorecer a policías de base.
En esa dirección, apuntó que el 2005 el bono mensual de seguridad ciudadana de 390 bolivianos para generales, jefes y oficiales policiales se incrementó el 2015 a 470 bolivianos, con un crecimiento del 20%.
Agregó que los bonos para jefes, oficiales y administrativos eran de 270 bolivianos en 2005, monto que se incrementó a 400 bolivianos, 48% más.
“Los suboficiales y clase antes reciban 255 bolivianos, hemos nivelado a 400bolivanos con un crecimiento de 59 por ciento. De los policías su bono era 210 bolivianos y también se niveló a 400 bolivianos con un crecimiento del 90 por ciento”, dijo.
LA PAZ/ Con información de ABI
