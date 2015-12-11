Receso en universidad tarijeña para frenar enfrentamientos

El rector de la Universidad Autónoma Juan Misael Saracho (UAJMS), Eduardo Cortez determinó vacación colectiva a partir de del viernes 11 de diciembre hasta el 11 de enero de 2016, como una forma de frenar los conflictos en la casa de estudios.
“Espero que con esta medida se puedan evitar mayores enfrentamientos en la UAJMS y es lamentable lo sucedido ayer (jueves), en el campus universitario”, indicó Cortez, quien afirmó que la determinación fue consultada con los representantes del sindicato docente y la dirección de los universitarios.
El jueves volvieron a enfrentarse grupos de universitarios, unos a favor de la apertura del centro de estudios y otros que se oponen la continuidad del Rector e intentaban cerrar el campus universitario. La Policía intervino para frenar la pelea, pero tampoco la freno.
La reyerta tuvo como resultado la hospitalización de cuatro universitarios en el hospital San juan de Dios y de dos policías en otro centro médico.
TARIJA/APG
