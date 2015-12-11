Rusia advierte que el Estado Islámico controla el 70% del territorio de Siria

El ministro de Defensa de Rusia, Serguéi Shoigu, advirtió hoy que el Estado Islámico (EI) controla ya casi el 70% del territorio de Siria, pese a los intensos bombardeos aéreos rusos contra sus posiciones.
“Aumenta la zona de influencia del Estado Islámico. Los guerrilleros han capturado ya casi el 70 por ciento del territorio de Siria y la mayoría de regiones de Irak”, dijo Shoigu en una reunión de plana mayor del Ministerio de Defensa.
Shoigu, que cifró en más de 60.000 los efectivos de la organización yihadista, hizo estas declaraciones en una reunión presidida por el jefe del Kremlin, Vladímir Putin, quien ordenó “actuar de manera muy firme” ante cualquier amenaza para los militares rusos en Siria.
“Cualquier objetivo que amenace nuestra agrupación militar o nuestra infraestructura terrestre debe ser eliminado”, dijo.
Putin advirtió a “aquellos que intenten de nuevo organizar alguna clase de provocación contra nuestros militares” en el país árabe.
“Ya hemos adoptado medidas adicionales para garantizar la seguridad de los militares rusos y las bases aéreas. Han sido reforzadas con nuevas escuadrillas y medios de defensa antiaérea”, dijo.
El líder ruso volvió a insistir en que las acciones militares rusas en el país árabe buscan proteger a Rusia de la amenaza yihadista y “no están dictadas por abstractos intereses geopolíticos”.
El Ejército ruso “ha causado graves daños a la infraestructura de los terroristas, lo que además ha modificado cualitativamente la situación en Siria”, subrayó.
Mientras, Shoigu recordó que “existe el peligro de que (el EI) expanda sus acciones a Asia Central y el Cáucaso”.
Tomado de Emol
