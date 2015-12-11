Fecha de publicación: Viernes 11 de diciembre de 2015 -- 10:52

Rusia advierte que el Estado Islámico controla el 70% del territorio de Siria

Estado-Islamico1

El ministro de Defensa de Rusia, Serguéi Shoigu, advirtió hoy que el Estado Islámico (EI) controla ya casi el 70% del territorio de Siria, pese a los intensos bombardeos aéreos rusos contra sus posiciones.

“Aumenta la zona de influencia del Estado Islámico. Los guerrilleros han capturado ya casi el 70 por ciento del territorio de Siria y la mayoría de regiones de Irak”, dijo Shoigu en una reunión de plana mayor del Ministerio de Defensa.

Shoigu, que cifró en más de 60.000 los efectivos de la organización yihadista, hizo estas declaraciones en una reunión presidida por el jefe del Kremlin, Vladímir Putin, quien ordenó “actuar de manera muy firme” ante cualquier amenaza para los militares rusos en Siria.

“Cualquier objetivo que amenace nuestra agrupación militar o nuestra infraestructura terrestre debe ser eliminado”, dijo.

Putin advirtió a “aquellos que intenten de nuevo organizar alguna clase de provocación contra nuestros militares” en el país árabe.

“Ya hemos adoptado medidas adicionales para garantizar la seguridad de los militares rusos y las bases aéreas. Han sido reforzadas con nuevas escuadrillas y medios de defensa antiaérea”, dijo.

El líder ruso volvió a insistir en que las acciones militares rusas en el país árabe buscan proteger a Rusia de la amenaza yihadista y “no están dictadas por abstractos intereses geopolíticos”.

El Ejército ruso “ha causado graves daños a la infraestructura de los terroristas, lo que además ha modificado cualitativamente la situación en Siria”, subrayó.

Mientras, Shoigu recordó que “existe el peligro de que (el EI) expanda sus acciones a Asia Central y el Cáucaso”.

Tomado de Emol

23 comments on “Rusia advierte que el Estado Islámico controla el 70% del territorio de Siria

  3. After looking at a number of the articles on your web site,
    I honestly like your technique of writing a blog. I book marked
    it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my website
    too and let me know how you feel.

    Responder

  5. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless,
    just wanted to say excellent blog!

    Responder

  6. It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this useful info with us.
    Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  9. I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never
    found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough
    for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be
    much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  11. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site?

    The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your
    broadcast provided brilliant clear idea

    Responder

  12. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding
    one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  13. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and
    gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
    put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  19. Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly
    digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.

    Responder

  21. Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I’ve
    truly loved browsing your weblog posts. After all I’ll be
    subscribing in your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Responder

  22. I blog often and I genuinely thank you for your content. Your article has really peaked my interest.

    I am going to book mark your blog and keep checking for new
    details about once per week. I opted in for your Feed as well.

    Responder

  23. May I just say what a comfort to uncover someone
    who really understands what they’re discussing on the web.
    You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.

    A lot more people need to read this and understand this side
    of your story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that
    you definitely have the gift.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>