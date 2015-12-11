Victoria Total

Sábado 12 Diciembre 2015.
La victoria de la opositora Mesa de Unidad Nacional (MUD) en las elecciones parlamentarias venezolanas del pasado domingo 6 de Diciembre fue total.
La MUD logró 112 escaños en el Asamblea y el Partido Socialista Unificado de Venezuela (PSUV), el chavismo, 55. Los escaños de la oposición serán el 67.07 % del total de la futura Asamblea Legislativa a partir del próximo 5 de Enero cuando comience su trabajo, un poco más de los 2/3 de los asientos parlamentarios. Los votos válidos en Venezuela el pasado domingo fueron 13.306.442, de ellos 7.707.422 (56.50 %) para la MUD y 5.599.020 (43.50 %) para el PSUV.
Los opositores, no sólo ganaron en la Parroquia (Barrio) del 23 de Enero, duro bastión chavista desde siempre, sino también en el Liceo Bolivariano Miguel Antonio Caro, centro de votación ubicado en la Parroquia Sucre, en donde sufragó el Presidente Nicolás Maduro.
El escaño 122 se definió en el Estado de Aragua por 83 votos a favor de la MUD. La autoridad electoral, quizás, recibió alguna presión chavista para intentar voltear los resultados a favor del oficialismo, pero las tres situaciones que evitaron ese volteo fueron:
1ª. El conteo mecánico en el Estado de Aragua determinó que los opositores tuvieran todas las actas manuales de ese Estado con su victoria en el bolsillo.
2ª. La super conocida corrupción gubernamental pues el Secretario Ejecutivo de la MUD, Chío Torrealba, declaró el pasado martes en Caracas que “los chavistas dejaron que la corrupción se tomara todas las entidades públicas”.
3ª. Los militares dijeron con disciplina castrense, tras las elecciones del pasado domingo: Basta, hasta aquí hemos llegado.
