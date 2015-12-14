Fecha de publicación: Lunes 14 de diciembre de 2015 -- 20:11

Aprehenden a juez que liberó a policía narcotraficante

La juez Gonzáles Rioja el momento de ser aprehendida . (Twitter)

La jueza 15vo de Instrucción Cautelar de Santa Cruz, Vivian Gonzáles Rioja, fue aprehendida por agentes de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen y del Ministerio Público la tarde de este lunes.

La juez fue llevada a dependencias de la FELCC dónde presta sus declaraciones ante una comisión de fiscales, quienes después del testimonio deberán determinar si acusan a Gonzáles Rioja o la dejan en libertad.

El sábado la juez favoreció con medidas sustitutivas al coronel Juan Carlos Tapia Mendoza, aprehendido  el viernes pasado en posesión de 42,7 kilos de droga al interior de su vivienda, por la Policía.

El coronel fue aprehendido en su casa de la calle Las Bandurrias de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, en posesión de 42 kilos con 700 gramos de pasta base de cocaína, empaquetados en forma de ladrillos, según cita el cuaderno de investigaciones.

“Lamentablemente como Ministerio Público no sentimos solos en esta lucha contra las drogas y es una pena que algunos jueces no acompañen el trabajo de nuestros fiscales y más bien se dediquen a beneficiar a personas que han sido descubiertas en posesión de cocaína”, expresó el fiscal Gomer Padilla tras anunciar el proceso por parte del Ministerio Público contra la jueza Vivian Gonzáles Rioja.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

