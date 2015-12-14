Aprehenden a juez que liberó a policía narcotraficante

La jueza 15vo de Instrucción Cautelar de Santa Cruz, Vivian Gonzáles Rioja, fue aprehendida por agentes de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen y del Ministerio Público la tarde de este lunes.
La juez fue llevada a dependencias de la FELCC dónde presta sus declaraciones ante una comisión de fiscales, quienes después del testimonio deberán determinar si acusan a Gonzáles Rioja o la dejan en libertad.
El sábado la juez favoreció con medidas sustitutivas al coronel Juan Carlos Tapia Mendoza, aprehendido el viernes pasado en posesión de 42,7 kilos de droga al interior de su vivienda, por la Policía.
El coronel fue aprehendido en su casa de la calle Las Bandurrias de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, en posesión de 42 kilos con 700 gramos de pasta base de cocaína, empaquetados en forma de ladrillos, según cita el cuaderno de investigaciones.
“Lamentablemente como Ministerio Público no sentimos solos en esta lucha contra las drogas y es una pena que algunos jueces no acompañen el trabajo de nuestros fiscales y más bien se dediquen a beneficiar a personas que han sido descubiertas en posesión de cocaína”, expresó el fiscal Gomer Padilla tras anunciar el proceso por parte del Ministerio Público contra la jueza Vivian Gonzáles Rioja.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering
the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same
nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
great publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite
experts of this sector do not understand this. You must proceed
your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Just desire to say your article is as amazing.
The clarity to your put up is simply great and i can suppose you
are knowledgeable in this subject. Fine with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to stay up to date with drawing
close post. Thank you a million and please keep up the enjoyable
work.
Wonderful article! That is the kind of information that
are supposed to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and talk over with my site . Thanks =)
Hi there very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
I am happy to search out numerous useful info right here
in the put up, we want work out extra strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You
have done a outstanding job!
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, excellent blog!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser
compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you
know. The design and style look great though!
Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Cheers
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely pleased I discovered it and
I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The
clarity in your post is just cool and i can assume you are
an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming
post. Thanks a million and please continue
the gratifying work.
I really like what you guys tend to be up too.
This sort of clever work and exposure! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve
added you guys to my own blogroll.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not
seeing very good success. If you know of any
please share. Appreciate it!
This paragraph presents clear idea for the new viewers
of blogging, that in fact how to do blogging.
Stunning story there. What occurred after? Good luck!
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, great blog!
Hello, this weekend is good designed for me, because this
point in time i am reading this enormous informative piece of writing here at my residence.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking
over your web page repeatedly.
Definitely consider that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to keep in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other
people think about concerns that they just do not realize
about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the entire thing
with no need side effect , folks can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thank you
I truly love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply
back as I’m planning to create my own blog and would like to know where
you got this from or just what the theme is called. Thanks!
Heya excellent website! Does running a blog like this require a large
amount of work? I have very little understanding of programming but I was hoping to start my
own blog in the near future. Anyway, should you have
any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners
please share. I know this is off topic however I just needed
to ask. Cheers!
Definitely imagine that that you said. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest factor to take into
accout of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while other people
consider concerns that they plainly don’t recognise about. You managed to hit the nail
upon the top and defined out the entire thing without having side-effects , folks can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thank you
What i do not realize is in truth how you are now not actually much more smartly-preferred than you might be
right now. You’re very intelligent. You understand therefore
significantly with regards to this matter, made me personally believe it from so many various angles.
Its like women and men aren’t interested unless it is something to do with Woman gaga!
Your personal stuffs excellent. Always handle it up!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?
You actually make it seem so easy along with
your presentation but I find this matter
to be actually something that I think I would by no means understand.
It kind of feels too complex and extremely large for me.
I’m having a look ahead on your subsequent publish, I’ll try to get the
cling of it!