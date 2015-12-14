Fecha de publicación: Lunes 14 de diciembre de 2015 -- 19:16

El Estado Islámico avanza con el control del petróleo en Libia

ISIS Libia

El grupo yihadista Estado Islámico, implantado en las costas libias, está empezando a avanzar hacia el interior del país, con el objetivo de hacerse con los pozos petroleros, afirmó este lunes el ministro francés de Defensa, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“Están en Sirte, y su territorio se extiende sobre 250 kilómetros lineales de costa, pero están empezando a penetrar hacia el interior, y tienen la ambición de acceder a pozos y reservas de petróleo”, dijo a la radio RTL.

Entre 2.000 y 3.000 combatientes del ISIS se encuentran en Libia, 1.500 de ellos en Sirte (450 km al este de Trípoli). Entre ellos hay libios que combatieron en Siria y luego volvieron a su país, pero también extranjeros, en particular tunecinos, sudaneses y yemenitas, según estimaciones de la ONU.

Libia es escenario de luchas entre grupos armados y está dividida desde la caída del régimen de Muamar Khadafi. El país tiene dos gobiernos, uno en Trípoli y otro en Tobruk (este), este último reconocido por la comunidad internacional.

“Es absolutamente necesario que cesen los conflictos entre libios, de lo contrario el vencedor militar será” el ISIS, sostuvo el ministro francés.

Descartando la posibilidad de una operación militar extranjera, el ministro recalcó que la “única solución” posible en Libia es un acuerdo “político entre las diferentes partes que hoy se oponen en Libia”.

La ciudad de Sirte, donde nació el abatido dictador Khadafi, se encuentra a algo más de 600 kilómetros de Sicilia, por lo que Italia está en alerta máxima. Es por eso que los países asistentes a la conferencia internacional sobre Libia, encabezada por Italia y Estados Unidos, pidieron este domingo en Roma un alto el fuego inmediato en el país y la rápida formación de un gobierno de unidad para frenar el caos.

Libia tiene dos parlamentos rivales y la ONU intenta fraguar un acuerdo entre ambos, aunque hay dudas sobre su viabilidad.

Un gobierno de unidad nacional “con sede en Trípoli” es “esencial para hacer frente, con el respaldo de la comunidad internacional a los desafíos críticos que enfrenta el país”, dijo el comunicado final, citando la crisis humanitaria, económica y de seguridad que vive Libia.

Las potencias occidentales quieren que el futuro gobierno de unión frene el avance del ISIS a partir de su feudo en la ciudad de Sirte y que combata las redes de traficantes, que todos los meses mandan a Italia miles de migrantes en condiciones infrahumanas.

Según la ONU, 2,4 de los 6 millones de libios necesitan ayuda pese a los importantes recursos petroleros que tiene el país, que desde el caída de Khadafi en 2011 se encuentra sumido en el caos.

La presencia de varios miles de combatientes de ISIS en la zona costera de Sirte preocupa a la comunidad internacional, y responsables locales aseguran que en la zona hay cientos de yihadistas extranjeros —tunecinos, sudaneses, yemeníes o nigerianos de Boko Haram— que acuden allí para formarse antes de llevar a cabo ataques en otros lugares.

Italia, antigua potencia colonial de Libia, está dispuesta desde hace meses a liderar una eventual intervención militar pero exige el acuerdo de un gobierno reconocido y un mandato preciso de la ONU.

Tomado de Infobae

