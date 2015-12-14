El Estado Islámico avanza con el control del petróleo en Libia

El grupo yihadista Estado Islámico, implantado en las costas libias, está empezando a avanzar hacia el interior del país, con el objetivo de hacerse con los pozos petroleros, afirmó este lunes el ministro francés de Defensa, Jean-Yves Le Drian.
“Están en Sirte, y su territorio se extiende sobre 250 kilómetros lineales de costa, pero están empezando a penetrar hacia el interior, y tienen la ambición de acceder a pozos y reservas de petróleo”, dijo a la radio RTL.
Entre 2.000 y 3.000 combatientes del ISIS se encuentran en Libia, 1.500 de ellos en Sirte (450 km al este de Trípoli). Entre ellos hay libios que combatieron en Siria y luego volvieron a su país, pero también extranjeros, en particular tunecinos, sudaneses y yemenitas, según estimaciones de la ONU.
Libia es escenario de luchas entre grupos armados y está dividida desde la caída del régimen de Muamar Khadafi. El país tiene dos gobiernos, uno en Trípoli y otro en Tobruk (este), este último reconocido por la comunidad internacional.
“Es absolutamente necesario que cesen los conflictos entre libios, de lo contrario el vencedor militar será” el ISIS, sostuvo el ministro francés.
Descartando la posibilidad de una operación militar extranjera, el ministro recalcó que la “única solución” posible en Libia es un acuerdo “político entre las diferentes partes que hoy se oponen en Libia”.
La ciudad de Sirte, donde nació el abatido dictador Khadafi, se encuentra a algo más de 600 kilómetros de Sicilia, por lo que Italia está en alerta máxima. Es por eso que los países asistentes a la conferencia internacional sobre Libia, encabezada por Italia y Estados Unidos, pidieron este domingo en Roma un alto el fuego inmediato en el país y la rápida formación de un gobierno de unidad para frenar el caos.
Libia tiene dos parlamentos rivales y la ONU intenta fraguar un acuerdo entre ambos, aunque hay dudas sobre su viabilidad.
Un gobierno de unidad nacional “con sede en Trípoli” es “esencial para hacer frente, con el respaldo de la comunidad internacional a los desafíos críticos que enfrenta el país”, dijo el comunicado final, citando la crisis humanitaria, económica y de seguridad que vive Libia.
Las potencias occidentales quieren que el futuro gobierno de unión frene el avance del ISIS a partir de su feudo en la ciudad de Sirte y que combata las redes de traficantes, que todos los meses mandan a Italia miles de migrantes en condiciones infrahumanas.
Según la ONU, 2,4 de los 6 millones de libios necesitan ayuda pese a los importantes recursos petroleros que tiene el país, que desde el caída de Khadafi en 2011 se encuentra sumido en el caos.
La presencia de varios miles de combatientes de ISIS en la zona costera de Sirte preocupa a la comunidad internacional, y responsables locales aseguran que en la zona hay cientos de yihadistas extranjeros —tunecinos, sudaneses, yemeníes o nigerianos de Boko Haram— que acuden allí para formarse antes de llevar a cabo ataques en otros lugares.
Italia, antigua potencia colonial de Libia, está dispuesta desde hace meses a liderar una eventual intervención militar pero exige el acuerdo de un gobierno reconocido y un mandato preciso de la ONU.
Tomado de Infobae
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
If some one needs to be updated with hottest technologies afterward he must be visit this web page and
be up to date all the time.
What’s up, everything is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one
is sharing information, that’s truly good, keep
up writing.
Ahaa, its pleasant conversation on the topic of this
piece of writing here at this web site, I have read all that, so now me
also commenting here.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this put up and if I could I desire to suggest you
few attention-grabbing things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles regarding this article.
I desire to learn more issues approximately it!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.
I will always bookmark your blog and definitely will come back from now on.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have
a nice afternoon!
I am really happy to read this web site posts which includes tons of helpful facts, thanks for providing such
data.
If you are going for finest contents like I do, simply go to see this site daily because it gives quality contents, thanks
Hi there I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here
now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post
and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have book-marked
it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read more, Please do keep up the
superb b.
great submit, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector
don’t realize this. You must continue your
writing. I’m confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too wonderful.
I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say
it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart.
I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really
a terrific site.
Usually I do not learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very
forced me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has
been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice article.
Very nice write-up. I absolutely love this site. Keep writing!
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I am going to forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a good read.
Thank you for sharing!
Post writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with after
that you can write or else it is difficult to write.
Hello very cool web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
I’m satisfied to find numerous useful information right here in the post,
we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thanks
for sharing. . . . . .
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as neatly as
with the structure on your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your self?
Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to look a
great blog like this one these days..
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing
this post plus the rest of the website is extremely good.