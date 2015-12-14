Inauguran el congreso de la Federación de Mineros

El XXXII Congreso de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) comenzó la tarde de este lunes en la localidad de potosina de San Cristóbal. La reunión fue convocada para renovar la dirección del sindicato minero y determinar la línea política que seguirán los obreros del subsuelo en los próximos meses.
El cónclave tiene como fecha de cierre el 21 de diciembre con el acto de posesión de su nuevo comité ejecutivo.
El primer acto del encuentro de los trabajadores fue una marcha por toda la población para después trasladarse al coliseo deportivo donde se dio inicio a la primera plenaria de bienvenida.
Para el martes se tiene anunciado la elección del presídium y la conformación de la comisión de poderes, para después organizar las distintas comisiones: política, económica, social.
La comunidad de San Cristóbal se encuentra a aproximadamente a 40 kilómetros al sudoeste de la ciudad de Uyuni, en la provincia Nor Lípez.
SAN CRISTÓBAL/Fides
