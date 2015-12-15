Accidente en la carretera Oruro – Cochabamba causa 10 fallecidos

La colisión entre un bus y un camión en la carretera Oruro- Cochabamba, en la madrugada de este martes, tuvo como consecuencia la muerte de 10 personas y dejó con lesiones de gravedad a otras 18. El vehículo de transporte de pasajeros es de la empresa Danubio.
El informe sobre el accidente lo dio el director Nacional de Tránsito, Julio Cruz, que agregó que el choque fue a 12 kilómetros de Oruro, a la altura de la extranca de Capachos, aproximadamente a las 2.45.
“Se trata de una colisión frontal del bus de la empresa Danubio contra un camión, del cual tenemos el informe de 10 personas fallecidas y 18 heridos que han sido trasladados a los centros médicos de Oruro”, indicó el uniformado.
Cruz dijo que la investigación del caso, aclarará las responsabilidades del hecho vial.
Los heridos fueron identificados como Juan Víctor Torres Ramos, Andrés Fernández Pericón, Luis López Ampuero, Luis Medrano Herbas, Basilio Lazo Cayu, L. Pericón Padilla, Juan Gabriel Lazo, Vladimir Fernández, Eliot Medrano Herbas, Harold Choquechan, Mirna Cossío, Ángela Aspiazu, Cirilo Villca, Hilarión Yujra, Valeria Yujra y Verónica Yujra, quienes fueron trasladados a centros médicos. Aún hay un herido por identificar.
ORURO/Fides
