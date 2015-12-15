Niños con cáncer venden sus pinturas

Los internos del pabellón Oncológico del Hospital del Niño de La Paz pusieron a la venta 23 cuadros que realizaron dentro del proyecto “Pintando mi vida” para recaudar fondos para los tratamientos de cinco niños.
El evento se realizará desde el martes 15 hasta el sábado 19 en el Museo Costumbrista “Juan de Vargas” ubicado frente a la plaza Riosinhio.
Entre el 30 de noviembre y el 5 de diciembre los niños ofrecieron 29 obras, pero vendieron seis. Por esto, la Secretaría Municipal de Culturas decidió apoyar al proyecto y abrir las puertas del museo.
“Se venderá obras realizadas por niños del oncológico del Hospital del Niño que necesitan mucho dinero para su tratamiento. Ellos han pintado cuadros muy bonitos, por eso esperamos que la gente se solidarice en esta época de Navidad y compre una linda obra”, indicó el director de Fomento a la Producción Artística Cultural, Marc Dumchen.
Hay obras desde los 300 bolivianos. La exposición y venta de cuadros se realizará del martes 15 al viernes 18. El sábado 19, a las 19:00, se desarrollará una subasta donde se espera comerciar las pinturas que queden.
LA PAZ/Con datos de AMN
