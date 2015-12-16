Yihadistas destruyeron al menos 16 iglesias cristianas en Siria

Al menos 16 iglesias y santuarios cristianos fueron destruidas –o están siendo ocupados–, por grupos yihadistas que protagonizan desde marzo de 2010 la cruenta guerra en Siria, que hasta el momento ha dejado cerca de 300.000 muertos, cuatro millones de refugiados fuera del país y ocho millones de desplazados dentro de las fronteras.
La información fue brindada por la Assyrian International News Agency (AINA), que recoge datos sobre las atrocidades cometidas por los grupos yihadistas, especialmente el Estado Islámico (ISIS), que desde mediados de 2014 autoproclamó un califato en las zonas ocupadas en Irak y Siria.
Varios de estos templos estaban ubicados en las aldeas cristianas del Valle de Khabour, atacadas por ISIS en febrero de este año.
“Los ataques contra los cristianos en Siria comenzaron casi inmediatamente después de iniciarse la guerra civil en Siria. Los objetivos han sido las villas, iglesias, monasterios y el clero. Esto ha sido perpetrado por Al-Qaeda, el Frente Al-Nusra, ISIS y otros grupos musulmanes”, señala AINA.
Asimismo, la agencia vaticana Fides indicó que varios de estos lugares de culto custodiaban la memoria común de las comunidades cristianas locales, como en Deir el-Zor con la iglesia en honor a los mártires del genocidio armenio, que fue destruida por ISIS en septiembre de 2014.
Los terroristas musulmanes también tuvieron como objetivos las reliquias de santos conservadas en las iglesias, como ocurrió en agosto, en el monasterio de Mar Elián.
Este antiguo santuario del siglo V, ubicado en las afueras de Quaryatayn, en los últimos años se había afiliado al de Deir Mar Musa al-Habashi, el monasterio refundado por el P. Paolo Dall’Oglio, sacerdote italiano secuestrado el 29 de julio de 2013 cuando estaba en Raqqa, la actual capital del califato.
El prior de Mar Elián, padre Jacques Murad, también fue hecho prisionero por los yihadistas el 21 de mayo y liberado el 11 de octubre de 2015.
EL VATICANO/ACI
