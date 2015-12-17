Accidente en Potosí: Ocho muertos y 42 heridos

Un bus de transporte público volcó en la localidad de Yocalla causando la muerte a ocho de sus pasajeros y heridas de diferentes grados a otros 34, según constató Fides Potosí.
El vehículo de transporte público era parte de la flota de la empresa Expreso Cochabamba y tenía como destino. Según un reporte preliminar de la Policía el accidente fue causado por una falla mecánica.
De los ocho fallecidos seis fueron traslados a Potosí y dos quedaron entre los restos del bus.
Testigos declararon a Fides que el bus tenía sobrecarga, pues había personas en los pasillos al partir de la terminal de buses de Potosí.
Los heridos fueron trasladados al hospital Daniel Bracamonte donde son evaluados por el equipo médico. De los 42 heridos que llegaron a centro médico, 22 fueron dados de alta de inmediato, los restan 20 están internados. De los internados dos se encuentran en terapia intensiva.
Los seis fallecidos son: Fernanda Callpa, Edilson Calle Tola, Maruja Velasco, Zacarías Illanes , María Velasco y otra persona aún no identificada.
POTOSÍ/Fides
