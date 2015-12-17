Barcelona clasifica a la final

Con este resultado, FC Barcelona se clasificó a la gran final del Mundial de Clubes, en la que deberá enfrentar al River Plate de Argentina también en busca del título.
La final de este Mundial de Clubes entre españoles y argentinos será este domingo 20 de diciembre de 2015, desde las 05h30 en el estadio internacional de Yokohama.
El primer gol del FC Barcelona llegó luego de un bombazo de Rakitic el que fue mal despejado por el portero chino Li y aprovechado al final por Luis Suárez quien fusiló. Fue en el minuto 39.
En el minuto 50, Suárez consigue su doblete luego de una descolgada y un centro preciso de Iniesta. El uruguayo controló la pelota y con la punta del pie mandó la pelota sobre la humanidad del arquero chino Li.
El “hattrick” de Suárez se cerró al minuto 67 con un penal cobrado de manera impecable.
Para la gran final del domingo, en el FC Barcelona está en duda la presencia de los astros Neymar y Messi por molestias físicas.
YOKOHAMA, JAPÓN/ Agencias
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really
appreciate your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice,
keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
Many thanks
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book
in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead
of that, this is great blog. A fantastic read.
I will definitely be back.
certainly like your website but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your
posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I
find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but,
I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to
seeing it expand over time.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting
things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring
to this article. I want to read even more things about
it!
Hello very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site
and take the feeds additionally? I am happy to seek out so
many helpful info right here within the post, we’d
like develop extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
My partner and I stumbled over here different website and thought I may as well
check things out. I like what I see so i am just following
you. Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.
wonderful points altogether, you just received a
new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your post that you simply made a few days in the past?
Any positive?
I got this website from my friend who told me about this web
site and at the moment this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative articles or reviews at this time.
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was
super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any helpful hints for first-time
blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this site daily, this web page is really good and the users are really sharing good thoughts.
We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might check
things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to going over your web page yet again.
You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be really one thing which I feel I’d by
no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me.
I am taking a look ahead in your subsequent post, I’ll try to get the hold of it!
I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
I have read so many posts concerning the blogger lovers except this post
is truly a good article, keep it up.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve
done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Having read this I thought it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy
to put this information together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading
and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever
run into any browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog audience have complained about my site not
working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this
issue?
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Awesome blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a
paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed
.. Any recommendations? Thank you!
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog readers have complained about my website not
operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit
of this website; this web site includes remarkable and genuinely
fine material for visitors.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Wonderful, what a webpage it is! This blog presents useful data to us,
keep it up.
Hello there, I discovered your web site via Google
whilst searching for a comparable topic, your website got here up, it looks good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just become aware of your weblog via Google, and located that it is really informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I will
be grateful in the event you continue this in future. Many other people shall
be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
Amazing blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a
little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so
many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any suggestions?
Bless you!
Very shortly this web site will be famous among all blogging people, due to it’s good
articles or reviews
You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write.
The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe.
Always follow your heart.