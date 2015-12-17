Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de diciembre de 2015 -- 10:05

Barcelona clasifica a la final

Con este resultado, FC Barcelona se clasificó a la gran final del Mundial de Clubes, en la que deberá enfrentar al River Plate de Argentina también en busca del título.

La final de este Mundial de Clubes entre españoles y argentinos será este domingo 20 de diciembre de 2015, desde las 05h30 en el estadio internacional de Yokohama.

El primer gol del FC Barcelona llegó luego de un bombazo de Rakitic el que fue mal despejado por el portero chino Li y aprovechado al final por Luis Suárez quien fusiló. Fue en el minuto 39.

En el minuto 50, Suárez consigue su doblete luego de una descolgada y un centro preciso de Iniesta. El uruguayo controló la pelota y con la punta del pie mandó la pelota sobre la humanidad del arquero chino Li.

El “hattrick” de Suárez se cerró al minuto 67 con un penal cobrado de manera impecable.

Para la gran final del domingo, en el FC Barcelona está en duda la presencia de los astros Neymar y Messi por molestias físicas.

YOKOHAMA, JAPÓN/ Agencias

29 comments on “Barcelona clasifica a la final

  1. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really
    appreciate your content. Please let me know. Many thanks

    Responder

  3. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book
    in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead
    of that, this is great blog. A fantastic read.
    I will definitely be back.

    Responder

  4. certainly like your website but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your
    posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I
    find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.

    Responder

  5. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but,
    I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might
    be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to
    seeing it expand over time.

    Responder

  6. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
    happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting
    things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring
    to this article. I want to read even more things about
    it!

    Responder

  7. Hello very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site
    and take the feeds additionally? I am happy to seek out so
    many helpful info right here within the post, we’d
    like develop extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder

  8. My partner and I stumbled over here different website and thought I may as well
    check things out. I like what I see so i am just following
    you. Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.

    Responder

  11. Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was
    super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any helpful hints for first-time
    blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.

    Responder

  13. We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might check
    things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
    Look forward to going over your web page yet again.

    Responder

  14. You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be really one thing which I feel I’d by
    no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me.
    I am taking a look ahead in your subsequent post, I’ll try to get the hold of it!

    Responder

  15. I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  17. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.

    Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve
    done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.

    Responder

  18. Having read this I thought it was extremely informative.
    I appreciate you spending some time and energy
    to put this information together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading
    and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Responder

  19. I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever
    run into any browser compatibility problems?
    A couple of my blog audience have complained about my site not
    working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
    Do you have any suggestions to help fix this
    issue?

    Responder

  20. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
    with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  21. Awesome blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a
    paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed
    .. Any recommendations? Thank you!

    Responder

  22. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
    A couple of my blog readers have complained about my website not
    operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
    Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?

    Responder

  26. Hello there, I discovered your web site via Google
    whilst searching for a comparable topic, your website got here up, it looks good.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hi there, just become aware of your weblog via Google, and located that it is really informative.
    I am going to be careful for brussels. I will
    be grateful in the event you continue this in future. Many other people shall
    be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  27. Amazing blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a
    little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so
    many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any suggestions?
    Bless you!

    Responder

  29. You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write.
    The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe.
    Always follow your heart.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>