Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:12

Envian a Palmasola a jueza que favoreció a policía

La juez Patricia González en audiencia. (El Día)

La juez Patricia González en audiencia. (El Día)

La juez Patricia González fue enviada al penal de Palmasola con detención preventiva en la mañana del jueves por la juez anticorrupción Albania Caballero, quien la acusa de incumplimiento de deberes y resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución Política del Estado; delitos cometidos al darle medidas sustitutivas al coronel Juan Carlos tapia.

Los encargados de presentar la acusación fueron los fiscales Cándido Blanco, Pablo Guzmán y Fanny Alfaro.

Antes de la audiencia se resolvieron cuatro incidentes presentados por González entre ellos de ser aprehendida sin notificación y no respetarse sus derechos constitucionales.

La audiencia de medidas cautelares de Gonzáles tuvo una duración de más de siete horas y concluyó a las 05.00 de este jueves.

La juez es procesada por haber favorecido con detención domiciliaria al coronel Juan Carlos Tapia, jefe del GACIP de El Alto, quien fue encontrado con 42 kilos de cocaína en su domicilio en la ciudad de Santa Cruz.

González

presentó ante el tribunal incidentes sobre su detención, indicando que sus derechos fueron vulnerados y que fue aprehendida sin notificación.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides

11 comments on “Envian a Palmasola a jueza que favoreció a policía

  2. Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
    my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks

    Responder

  4. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs
    I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always interesting to read through articles from other authors
    and use a little something from their web sites.

    Responder

  5. Wonderful post but I was wanting to know if you could
    write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if
    you could elaborate a little bit further. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  8. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  9. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am
    not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed
    about my problem. You’re amazing! Thanks!

    Responder

  11. whoah this weblog is magnificent i really like studying your
    posts. Stay up the good work! You realize, lots of people
    are looking around for this info, you could aid them greatly.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>