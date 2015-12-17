Envian a Palmasola a jueza que favoreció a policía

La juez Patricia González fue enviada al penal de Palmasola con detención preventiva en la mañana del jueves por la juez anticorrupción Albania Caballero, quien la acusa de incumplimiento de deberes y resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución Política del Estado; delitos cometidos al darle medidas sustitutivas al coronel Juan Carlos tapia.
Los encargados de presentar la acusación fueron los fiscales Cándido Blanco, Pablo Guzmán y Fanny Alfaro.
Antes de la audiencia se resolvieron cuatro incidentes presentados por González entre ellos de ser aprehendida sin notificación y no respetarse sus derechos constitucionales.
La audiencia de medidas cautelares de Gonzáles tuvo una duración de más de siete horas y concluyó a las 05.00 de este jueves.
La juez es procesada por haber favorecido con detención domiciliaria al coronel Juan Carlos Tapia, jefe del GACIP de El Alto, quien fue encontrado con 42 kilos de cocaína en su domicilio en la ciudad de Santa Cruz.
González
presentó ante el tribunal incidentes sobre su detención, indicando que sus derechos fueron vulnerados y que fue aprehendida sin notificación.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
